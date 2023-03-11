Chelsea boss Graham Potter explains why he dropped Mykhailo Mudryk - just two months after spending £89m on him in January!

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has explained why £89 million signing Mykhailo Mudryk did not feature in the Blues' last two fixtures.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian found himself as an unused substitute during wins against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund that gave manager Potter some much-needed breathing space. In a pivotal week, the Blues' boss turned to Raheem Sterling to fill the wide position but used his Friday press conference to underline that the £89m January arrival is still part of his plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter told reporters: "Sometimes you need training time and a breather. It's not a straight road where everything happens in a linear way. Sometimes you need to take a step away. It's not easy to arrive in what was a pre-season for him in a new country, new league and new club and just hit his maximum level. The fee doesn't change that. We're positive about his future and we just need to help him settle in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea went the extra mile to sign Mudryk, outbidding Arsenal to pay a huge fee to bring the flying winger to Stamford Bridge. Despite some early eye-catching moments, the winger has struggled to make an impact. Potter has opted to give Mudryk a breather, and it will be interesting to see how he reintroduces him back into the team.

WHAT NEXT FOR MYKHAILO MUDRYK? Saturday may present an early opportunity for the 22-year-old to return to the field. Chelsea travel to Leicester City after a busy week and with concerns over Sterling, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.