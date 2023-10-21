Charlotte vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte will take on a struggling Inter Miami in their final MLS clash of the season at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Lionel Messi watched from the stands as Inter Miami and Charlotte played out a 2-2 draw in his team's final home game.

After a stellar run of form with the arrival of Messi, Miami's tempo dropped towards the end of September. They are now winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Charlotte have fared slightly better with their two wins from nine matches. They are 12th with 40 points, six more than 14th-placed Inter Miami.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm EDT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The game between Charlotte and Inter Miami will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Karol Swiderski, who had a brief 30-minute cameo off the bench, is likely to be in the starting lineup for this crucial fixture.

Coach Christian Lattanzio will have to do without the services of Ben Bender and Vinicius Mello in the final game of the regular season due to their injuries, but Derrick Jones is now available for selection following the end of his yellow card suspension.

The team must secure a win, and nothing less, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday to stand any chance of qualification. They will also rely on at least two of the three teams ahead of them in the standings – CF Montreal, New York Red Bulls, and Chicago Fire FC – to stumble in their respective matches on Saturday.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders: Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders: Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards: Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Inter Miami team news

There is a possibility that the trio of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi may finally be on the field together once again in the MLS regular season's final game. Alba made a substitute appearance in the last match and is expected to be ready for a full game.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Calender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Taylor, Farias, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Allen, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Taylor, Robinson, Messi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Inter Miami 2 - 2 Charlotte MLS August 2023 Inter Miami 4 - 0 Charlotte Leagues Cup July 2022 Inter Miami 3 - 2 Charlotte MLS May 2022 Charlotte 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS February 2022 Charlotte 1 - 2 Inter Miami Carolina Challenge Cup

