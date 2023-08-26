Charlotte vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte and Los Angeles FC are set to square off in a MLS tie at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Christian Lattanzio's men will be in action a fortnight since their Leagues Cup quarter-final exit after losing to eventual champions Inter Miami, while Steven Sherundolo's side is coming off a 4-0 league victory over Colorado Rapids.

Charlotte are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points from 23 games, whereas with 40 points from 24, Los Angeles are four points off Western Conference leaders St. Louis City.

Charlotte vs Los Angeles kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The MLS match between Charlotte and Los Angeles FC will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Charlotte vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega remains sidelined by a back injury, with Argentine forward Enzo Copetti being the other one out injured here.

Karol Swiderski is the club's leading goalscorer this season with seven goals and should continue to lead the line of attack for the hosts.

Charlotte possible XI: Kahlina; Tuiloma, Corujo, Sobocinski, Byrne; Bronico, Westwood, Arfield; Jozwiak, Swiderski, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Corujo, Malanda, Sobocinski, Privett, Mora, Diop, Lindset, Byrne, Afful Midfielders: Westwood, Hegardt, Bender, Dejaegere, Bronico, Arfield, Jones, Poreba, Santos, Shinyashiki, Jozwiak, Meram, Scardina, Gaines, Cambridge Forwards: Copetti, Swiderski, Mello, Vargas, Agyemang, Birchimas

Los Angeles team news

Cherundolo will be tempted to name an unchanged XI from the Colorado win.

With Stipe Biuk, Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga involved in the final third, midfielder Ilie Sanchez looks forward to his 23rd start this term.

Denil Maldonado and Aaron Long are set to marshal the backline, with John McCarthy in goal.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Long, Palacios; Cifuentes, Sanchez, Acosta; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero, Jakupovic Defenders: Long, Fall, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Gonzalez, Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides faced each other once before, wherein Los Angeles defeated Charlotte 5-0 at BMO Stadium last season.

Date Match Competition Aug 13, 2022 Los Angeles 5-0 Charlotte MLS

