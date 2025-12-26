Where to watch today's Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Week 17 is in full swing, and a key Saturday clash features two teams firmly in the playoff hunt as the Houston Texans square off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers vs Texans date and start time

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans play on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:30 pm ET.

Date Saturday, December 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm CT / 1:30 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Chargers vs Texans on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming service:Fubo

Houston kept its hot streak alive by surviving a gritty test at home against the Raiders last week, stretching its winning run to seven games. That victory pushed the Texans to 10-5 on the season, leaving them in second place in the AFC South, just one game behind division-leading Jacksonville. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been steady all year, completing 243 of 372 throws for 2,628 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also taken his share of hits, getting sacked 23 times, while chipping in 204 rushing yards. Backup Davis Mills has seen action as well, throwing for 879 yards and five scores with just one pick, along with a rushing touchdown.

On the other sideline, the Chargers are on a roll of their own. Los Angeles made it four straight wins—and seven victories in its last eight—by knocking off Dallas on the road. That surge has the Chargers sitting at 11-4, second in the AFC West and just a game behind Denver for the division lead. Justin Herbert continues to drive the offense, completing 319 of 480 passes for 3,491 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Despite being brought down 49 times, Herbert has also used his legs, ranking third on the team in rushing with 461 yards and two scores.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chargers vs Texans.

Watch highlights of Chargers vs Texans

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 17 matchup between the Chargers and the Texans will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

