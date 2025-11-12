How to watch today's Central Michigan vs Buffalo NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Central Michigan Chippewas are all set to square off with the Buffalo Bulls this Wednesday at the Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas have a decent 5-4 overall record and a 3-2 score in the conference. After two scintillating wins over Bowling Green (27-6) and UMass (38-13), they went down to WMU (24-21) in a cagey affair in their previous outing. When they take on the Bulls this Wednesday, they'll be eager to bounce back from the setback and establish their authority on home turf.

The Bulls sit second in the MAC. They, like the Chippewas, have a 5-4 overall record, but what distinguishes them is their fantastic 4-1 score in the conference. Moreover, they have a strong away record, where they have lost just once. They enter this game on the back of a dominating 28-3 victory over Bowling Green on the road and will aim to replicate the same against the Chippewas.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Central Michigan vs Buffalo: Date & kick-off time

The Central Michigan vs Buffalo game will be played on November 12 at the Stadium.

Date November 12, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Kelly/Shorts Stadium Location Mount Pleasant, Michigan

How to watch Central Michigan vs Buffalo on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Team News

Central Michigan Team News

Central Michigan have a few players questionable in the form of wide receiver Braylen Naves, defensive lineman Kade Kostus, defensive back Keyton Jones, quarterback Angel Flores, and offensive lineman Dasan Smith. They will surely miss some key individuals like offensive linemen John Iannuzzi and Triston Pierre, tight ends Mckeegan Ferguson and Rory Callahan, and quarterback Jadyn Glasser.

Buffalo Team News

For the Bulls, only offensive lineman Jake Timm is listed as questionable for this game. Other individuals like edge lineman Jacari Bennett, safety Xair Stevenson, wide receivers Bobby Mays and Dwayne Early Jr, cornerback Ramari Taylor, and tight end Ryan Daly are ruled out.