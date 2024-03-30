Central Cordoba vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cordoba will take on Racing Club in a Liga Professional Argentina fixture at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium on Saturday.

Cordoba have only managed to win one out of their last seven games but that win came against league leaders Lanus. They are currently 11th in the standings and will be desperate for wins.

Racing Club just ended a four-game winless run with a 3-0 win over San Martin in their most recent outing. They will be much more confident than their opponents heading into the game. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Alfredo Terrera Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba de Santiago team news

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Racing Club. They are struggling for wins this season and are desperate to fetch a positive result at home.

Cordoba predicted XI: Monetti, Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Díaz, Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, López, Morales

Position Players Goalkeepers: Monetti Defenders: Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Diaz, Vallejos Midfielders: Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, Perez, Monaco, Fontana Forwards: Lopez, Morales, Ferreyra

Racing Club team news

Racing Club continue to be without the services of Leonardo Sigali, Marco Di Cesare, Juan Ignacio Nardoni, and Fernando Prado due to injury concerns.

They will be hoping to put together a strong lineup without this quartet of players.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cambeses Defenders: Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud Midfielders: Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera Forwards: Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/11/23 Racing Club 1 - 1 Central Córdoba SdE Liga Profesional Argentina 25/07/23 Racing Club 3 - 1 Central Córdoba SdE Liga Profesional Argentina 24/07/22 Central Córdoba SdE 1 - 3 Racing Club Liga Profesional Argentina 25/08/21 Racing Club 0 - 0 Central Córdoba SdE Liga Profesional Argentina 03/05/21 Central Córdoba SdE 1 - 0 Racing Club Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links