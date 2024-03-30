This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Central Cordoba vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cordoba will take on Racing Club in a Liga Professional Argentina fixture at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium on Saturday.

Cordoba have only managed to win one out of their last seven games but that win came against league leaders Lanus. They are currently 11th in the standings and will be desperate for wins.

Racing Club just ended a four-game winless run with a 3-0 win over San Martin in their most recent outing. They will be much more confident than their opponents heading into the game. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date:March 30, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET
Venue:Alfredo Terrera Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba de Santiago team news

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Racing Club. They are struggling for wins this season and are desperate to fetch a positive result at home.

Cordoba predicted XI: Monetti, Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Díaz, Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, López, Morales

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Monetti
Defenders:Paredes, Calcaterra, Insaurralde, Diaz, Vallejos
Midfielders:Gho, Godoy, Mauri, Quiroga, Perez, Monaco, Fontana
Forwards:Lopez, Morales, Ferreyra

Racing Club team news

Racing Club continue to be without the services of Leonardo Sigali, Marco Di Cesare, Juan Ignacio Nardoni, and Fernando Prado due to injury concerns.

They will be hoping to put together a strong lineup without this quartet of players.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cambeses
Defenders:Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
Midfielders:Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera
Forwards:Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
06/11/23Racing Club 1 - 1 Central Córdoba SdELiga Profesional Argentina
25/07/23Racing Club 3 - 1 Central Córdoba SdELiga Profesional Argentina
24/07/22Central Córdoba SdE 1 - 3 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina
25/08/21Racing Club 0 - 0 Central Córdoba SdELiga Profesional Argentina
03/05/21Central Córdoba SdE 1 - 0 Racing ClubLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

