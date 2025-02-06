How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are set to host the Dallas Mavericks to open a thrilling NBA action on February 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Dallas is going to Boston to try to end their three-game losing streak on the road.

The Celtics have won 16 games and lost 9 at home. They are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, getting an average of 25.9 assists per game, with Jayson Tatum leading the team by averaging 5.7 assists.

The Mavericks have a record of 12 wins and 15 losses when competing away from home. They are currently in seventh place across the Western Conference, giving up an average of 113.4 points per game and letting opponents shoot 45.8%.

Boston scores an average of 117.2 points every game, which is 3.8 points higher than the 113.4 points that Dallas gives up. The Mavericks are making 47.6% of their shots, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.1% that teams have been able to shoot over the Celtics during this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

Date February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Tatum is hitting 45.2% from his shots and scoring 26.8 points each game.

Derrick White is shooting effectively from three-point range, making an average of 3.4 three-pointers in his last 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving is scoring an average of 24.5 points and getting 4.8 assists each game.

P.J. Washington has played well in the last 10 games, scoring an average of 16.4 points and grabbing 8.6 boards, with a shooting percentage of 48.0%.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Caleb Martin Hip injury Day-to-Day PF, Daniel Gafford Shoulder injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Celtics have done really well against the Mavericks, gaining four times. Their latest game was on January 26, 2025, when the Celtics won 122-107.

The Mavericks’ only win during this time was a strong 122-84 victory on the 15th of June 2024, but Boston has mostly been able to shut down Dallas's offense. The Celtics have a great home record of 16 wins and 9 losses, and they score well, especially with Jayson Tatum averaging 26.8 points per game.

They will try to take advantage of Dallas' difficulties when competing away.

The Mavericks, led by Kyrie Irving who scores an average of 24.5 points per game, and with P.J. Washington performing well, are looking to break their three-game losing streak on the road. Expect a tough competition, but history shows that Boston mostly has the advantage, especially when competing at home.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Celtics 122-107 Mavericks Jun 18, 2024 Celtics 106-88 Mavericks Jun 15, 2024 Mavericks 122-84 Celtics Jun 13, 2024 Celtics 106-99 Mavericks Jun 10, 2024 Celtics 105-98 Mavericks

