How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics will face off against the New York Knicks to start the high-voltage Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Boston won all four of their games in the regular-season series, including three that were by scores of 13 points or more. The Celtics' supremacy was further proven in their most recent game, a thrilling 119-117 overtime victory on April 9.

The Celtics, who have the best defense in the league with an average of 93.6 points every game, will try to put a stop to the Knicks' offense, which averages 108.0 points every game and is sixth in the league.

Boston also has a little shooting advantage over New York, making 46.9% of the field goals as opposed to 45.0%.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on May 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum leads the team in scoring with 31.3 points every game, shooting 90.2% from his free-throw line and 44.7% from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis shoots an effective 48.3% from the field and averages 19.5 points, 2.1 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jrue Holiday Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson leads his team in scoring at 31.5 points every game, hitting 43.6% from his attempts and 81.5% from his free-throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been grabbing 10.0 rebounds on average per game, which includes 8.8 defensive and 1.2 offensive rebounds.

OG Anunoby shoots an effective 47.6% from the field and averages 18.0 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics seem to have a significant advantage going into Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoffs based on their last five head-to-head records. Including decisive double-digit wins in October and February, as well as a fierce 119-117 overtime victory in the last time they met on the 9th of April 2025, Boston has defeated the Knicks four times in a row this season. With their offensive ferocity and defensive pressure, the Celtics have routinely outscored New York, averaging more than 125 points per game in their four victories. The Knicks need a significant turnaround to end this run, as their only victory was on the 12th of April 2024, more than a year ago. The Celtics are the overwhelming favorites going into Game 1 because of their momentum, assurance, and home-court advantage.

Date Results Apr 09, 2025 Celtics 119-117 Knicks Feb 23, 2025 Celtics 118-105 Knicks Feb 09, 2025 Celtics 131-104 Knicks Oct 23, 2024 Celtics 132-109 Knicks Apr 12, 2024 Knicks 118-109 Celtics

