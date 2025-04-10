How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets is set to take place on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Celtics are eighth in the league with an average of 116.4 points per game and a potent offense, whereas the Hornets are in last place with 105.5 points per game and a 28th-place finish.

Boston's percentage of field goals of 46.3% is also higher than Charlotte's, which is the league's lowest at 43.1%.

Although both teams have similar rebounding rates (Boston at 45.2 and Charlotte at 45.1 per game).

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets will battle each other in an epic NBA game on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date April 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is scoring 27.0 points each game, hitting 45.3% from the floor, and pulling down 8.7 rebounds.

Derrick White provides 1.01 blocks and 2.1 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis provides 6.8 rebounds and 19.7 points each game while shooting an amazing 48.8%.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jaylen Brown Knee injury Out C, Al Horford Knee injury Out

Charlotte Hornets team news

Nick Smith Jr. struggles with efficiency, shooting only 38.5% from the field despite earning 2.0 rebounds, 9.6 points, and 2.3 assists a game.

Seth Curry averages 6.4 points per game on a remarkable 47.2% field goal percentage.

Charlotte Hornets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Miles Bridges Hip injury Out C, Mark Williams Rest Out

Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets head-to-head record

The Celtics have easily crushed the Charlotte Hornets in their last five meetings, winning four of their last five games by double digits. They most recently defeated the Hornets 113-103 and 124-109 in consecutive games in the beginning of November 2024. The Celtics' greatest triumph, a 131-98 thumping on the 13th of April 2024, demonstrated their total dominance of the competition on both sides of the court. Boston has stepped up defensively since the Hornets' last recent victory, a narrow 121-118 victory on the 21st of November 2023, and has continued to dominate Charlotte with more talent and execution. The Celtics are heavy favorites to continue their recent dominance in the forthcoming game because of this tendency.

Date Results Nov 03, 2024 Celtics 113-103 Hornets Nov 02, 2024 Celtics 124-109 Hornets Apr 13, 2024 Celtics 131-98 Hornets Apr 02, 2024 Celtics 118-104 Hornets Nov 21, 2023 Hornets 121-118 Celtics

