Celtic vs St Johnstone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic Park
Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic(C)Getty Images
How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Johnstone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on St Johnstone up next in their Scottish Premiership campaign on Saturday at Celtic Park. The defending champions have begun their new season with two league wins in as many games but their most recent outing was a League Cup defeat against Kilmarnock.

Celtic's star forward Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in both their league games so far and the team has scored seven goals already from those two fixtures. While the League Cup loss was a shock, Celtic are still firmly in the driving seat in this fixture. St Johnstone will hope for a miracle as they are currently on a losing streak of four games. To make it worse, they have scored only one goal in this period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone kick-off time

Date:August 26, 2023
Kick-off time:10am ET
Venue:Celtic Park

The game between Celtic and St Johnstone will be played at the Celtic Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs St. Johnstone online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be not shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic may have a centre-back problem ahead of their league game on Saturday as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, and Steven Welsh are likely be out with injuries until October.

Yuki Kobayashi and midfielder Reo Hatate are anticipated to be back after the international break. With his ankle injury healed, right-back Alistair Johnston is available if to fill in if needed.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston, Lagerbielke
Midfielders:Iwata, Soro, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Abada, Yang, M. Johnston, Tilio, Maeda

St. Johnstone team news

St Johnstone will be without Nicky Clark, Tony Gallacher, Ali Crawford, and Callum Booth as they are all still recovering from injuries. However, James Brown and Cammy MacPherson could be available for the matchday squad.

St Johnstone predicted XI: Mitov; Olufunwa, McClelland, Gordon, Considine; McGowan, Phillips; Smith, Ballantyne, Carey; May

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards
Defenders:Brown, Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker
Midfielders:MacPherson, Carey, Wright, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips
Forwards:MacPherson, Carey, Wright, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
February 2023St. Johnstone 1 - 4 CelticScottish Premiership
December 2022Celtic 4 - 1 St. JohnstoneScottish Premiership
October 2022St. Johnstone 1 - 2 CelticScottish Premiership
April 2022Celtic 7 - 0 St. JohnstoneScottish Premiership
December 2021St. Johnstone 1 - 3 CelticScottish Premiership

