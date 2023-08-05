Celtic vs Ross County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Ross County in their Scottish Premiership season opener which will be played on Saturday at Celtic Park in Glasgow. Celtic are the defending champions of the Scottish Premiership, while Ross County escaped relegation by winning the play-offs.

Celtic will be looking to start the new season with a win, and they will be confident of doing so against Ross County. The Hoops have a strong squad with a good mix of experience and youth, and they will be hoping to continue their dominance of Scottish football.

Ross County will be hoping to cause an upset, but they will be up against a tough opponent. They have not managed to get a good result against the defending champions in their last eight meetings. They will need to be at their best to get a result this time around.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Ross County kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Celtic Park

The game between Celtic and Ross County will be played at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Ross County online - TV channels & live streams

The Celtic vs Ross County fixture will be shown live on fuboTV and CBS Sports Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic appears poised to commence the season without the presence of right-back Alistair Johnston, striker Albian Ajeti, and midfielder James McCarthy, the latter of whom last participated for the club in November 2022.

Celtic have seen the departure of crucial members this summer. Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has announced his retirement, and Portuguese winger Jota has made a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Iwata, McGregor, O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Starfelt, Nawrocki, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Scales, Bernabei Midfielders: Kwon, Iwata, Soro, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Maeda, Haksabanovic, Abada, Forrest, Tilio, Yang Forwards: Furuhashi, Oh

Ross County team news

Ross County will be without Ross Callachan and Ben Paton due to their ongoing recovery from knee problems.

Ross County have signed Josh Reid from Coventry City and James Brown from Blackburn Rovers, while Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson have departed on free transfers.

Ross County predicted XI: Laidlaw; Baldwin, Nightingale, Harmon; Brown, Randall, Loturi, Sims; Dhanda; White, Murray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ross Laidlaw, Ross Munro, Logan Ross Defenders: Connor Randall, Ben Purrington, Jack Baldwin, George Harmon, Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, James Brown, Will Nightingale, Josh Reid Midfielders: Ross Callachan, Yan Dhanda, Josh Sims, Victor Loturi, Adam MacKinnon, Jordan Tillson, Ben Paton, Ryan MacLeman, Andrew MacLeod, George Robesten, Jay Henderson, Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner, Max Sheaf Forwards: Simon Murray, Jordy Hiwula, Matthew Wright, Alex Samuel, Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Ross County 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership November 2022 Celtic 2-1 Ross County Scottish Premiership September 2022 Ross County 1-4 Celtic League Cup August 2022 Ross County 1-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership April 2022 Ross County 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership

