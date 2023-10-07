Celtic vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will play host to Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture at the Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic suffered a defeat in the recent Champions League group stage game against Lazio. However, the Scottish champions remain unbeaten in their last eight league matches and that run doesn't look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

Testing the league leaders' resolve this weekend will be the struggling Kilmarnock. They are winless in six games and will find it difficult to deal with the table-toppers' excellent form.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Celtic Park

The game Celtic vs Kilmarnock will be played at the Celtic Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be not be shown live on TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic brought Cameron Carter-Vickers back into action as a substitute during their midweek Champions League match. There's a possibility that the central defender may even start in the upcoming weekend's game after recovering from his injury.

However, Celtic are still grappling with a substantial list of sidelined players. Liel Abada, Marco Tilio, James McCarthy, and Stephen Welsh will all be unavailable for the upcoming match.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Kilmarnock team news

Kyle Magennis's availability for the visitors is uncertain, which may provide an opportunity for David Watson to return to the starting lineup.

Kilmarnock have concerns about Liam Donnelly's fitness, and there is a possibility that he may not be able to participate in this fixture.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Mayo, Wright, Findlay, Davies; Armstrong, Lyons, Watson, Kennedy; Dallas, Vassell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, O'Hara Defenders: Deas, Findlay, Wright, Ndaba, Mayo, Sanders, Davies Midfielders: Polworth, Lyons, Murray, Watson Forwards: Kennedy, Armstrong, McKenzie, Watkins, Warnock, Vassell, Cameron, Dallas, Wales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic League Cup April 2023 Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic Premiership January 2023 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock League Cup January 2023 Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock Premiership August 2022 Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic Premiership

