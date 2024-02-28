Celtic vs Dundee: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Wednesday. Celtic are second in the standings, just two points behind league leaders Rangers. Their opponents Dundee are sixth on the table after 27 games.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and will be considered the favourites to bag all three points from this game. They are heading into the clash after a strong win over Motherwell in which Adam Idah scored a brace.

Dundee have two wins in their last six matches and their most recent outing was a defeat at the hands of Hibernian. They won't be high on confidence but will be looking to cause an upset. Dundee's only win over Celtic in their last 53 head-to-head matches came back in 2001.

Celtic vs Dundee FC kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available in the US. Fans can catch live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers might opt for several alterations to his lineup and is expected to reintroduce Adam Idah again after his recent brace.

Cameron Carter-Vickers successfully completed his comeback from injury against Motherwell and should get minutes again.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Dundee FC team news

Dundee manager Docherty is also likely to shuffle his squad, considering Ricki Lamie and Michael Mellon for recalls following their appearances off the bench at halftime against Hibs.

New signing Curtis Main could also earn his second start for the club since his arrival.

Dundee predicted XI: Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Beck; Cameron, Sylla, McCowan; Main, Mellon, Tiffoney

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carson, Legzdins Defenders: Shaughnessy, Lamie, McGhee, Ashcroft, Beck, Kerr Midfielders: Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Howley, Cameron, Mulligan, Reilly, Lewis, Tiffoney, McCowan Forwards: Pineda, Bakayoko, Rudden, Robinson, Main

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/12/23 Dundee 0 - 3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 16/09/23 Celtic 3 - 0 Dundee Scottish Premiership 20/02/22 Celtic 3 - 2 Dundee Scottish Premiership 07/11/21 Dundee 2 - 4 Celtic Scottish Premiership 08/08/21 Celtic 6 - 0 Dundee Scottish Premiership

