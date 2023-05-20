This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Celtic vs St. Mirren: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ritabrata Banerjee
Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic 2022-23(C)Getty Images
PremiershipCeltic vs St. MirrenCelticSt. Mirren

Everything you need to know about the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren, including kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are all set to face St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at Celtic Park.

The newly-crowned Scottish champions come into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby last Saturday. This was the first time Celtic failed to score in a match since October last year.

Meanwhile, St. Mirren have failed to win a game in their last four outings and are currently sixth on the league table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date:May 20, 2023
Kick-off time:10am EDT
Venue:Celtic Park

The match will kick off at 10am EDT at Celtic Park.

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast in the US.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic will continue to miss the services of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy due to injuries.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to make changes to the lineup which lost to rivals Rangers in their last game.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston.
Midfielders:Iwata, McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Mooy, McCarthy.
Forwards:Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Forrest, Haksabanovic, H. Oh

St. Mirren team news

Tony Watts, who injured his ankle during training, will likely miss the remainder of the season, while Jonah Ayunga remains unavailable due to knee ligament damage.

St. Mirren possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Kiltie, Gogic, O'Hara; Greive, Main

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Carson, Urminsky
Defenders:Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Tait, Gogic.
Midfielders:Baccus, O'Hara, Reid, Kiltie.
Forwards:Watt, Main, Greive, Jamieson, Offord.

Head-to-Head Record

Celtic have won four out of their last five meeting against St. Mirren, while the latter have won once.

DateMatchCompetition
5/3/2023St. Mirren 1-5 CelticScottish Premiership
11/2/2023Celtic 5-1 St. MirrenScottish Cup
19/1/2023Celtic 4-0 St. MirrenScottish Premiership
18/9/2022St. Mirren 2-0 CelticScottish Premiership
3/3/2022Celtic 2-0 St. MirrenScottish Premiership

