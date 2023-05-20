Celtic vs St. Mirren: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Celtic are all set to face St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at Celtic Park.
The newly-crowned Scottish champions come into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby last Saturday. This was the first time Celtic failed to score in a match since October last year.
Meanwhile, St. Mirren have failed to win a game in their last four outings and are currently sixth on the league table.
Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10am EDT
|Venue:
|Celtic Park
The match will kick off at 10am EDT at Celtic Park.
How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic will continue to miss the services of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy due to injuries.
Ange Postecoglou is likely to make changes to the lineup which lost to rivals Rangers in their last game.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
|Defenders:
|Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston.
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Mooy, McCarthy.
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Forrest, Haksabanovic, H. Oh
St. Mirren team news
Tony Watts, who injured his ankle during training, will likely miss the remainder of the season, while Jonah Ayunga remains unavailable due to knee ligament damage.
St. Mirren possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Kiltie, Gogic, O'Hara; Greive, Main
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carson, Urminsky
|Defenders:
|Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Tait, Gogic.
|Midfielders:
|Baccus, O'Hara, Reid, Kiltie.
|Forwards:
|Watt, Main, Greive, Jamieson, Offord.
Head-to-Head Record
Celtic have won four out of their last five meeting against St. Mirren, while the latter have won once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5/3/2023
|St. Mirren 1-5 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|11/2/2023
|Celtic 5-1 St. Mirren
|Scottish Cup
|19/1/2023
|Celtic 4-0 St. Mirren
|Scottish Premiership
|18/9/2022
|St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|3/3/2022
|Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren
|Scottish Premiership