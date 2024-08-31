How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic and Rangers will be involved in the first Old Firm derby in this season's Scottish Premiership when they face-off at Celtic Park on Sunday.
The hosts have a perfect record in the league after three games, while the Gers trail their arch rivals by a couple of points.
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 am EST
|Venue:
|Celtic Park
The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Sunday, September 1, in the US.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Maik Nawrocki would be ruled out due to injury, while Matt O'Riley and Michael Johnston have left the club to join Brighton and West Brom respectively.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could name an unchanged side from the 3-0 win at St. Mirren.
Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Idah, Maeda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Carter-Vickers, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh
|Midfielders:
|Holm, Iwata, Bernardo, Shaw, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn
Rangers team news
As for the visitors, Nicolas Raskin, Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz remain sidelined through injuries.
Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be tempted to stick to his winning combination after the 6-0 win over Ross County last time out.
Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Sterling, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, Kelly
|Defenders:
|Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Barron, Diomande, Dowell, Lowry, Hagi
|Forwards:
|Dessers, Lawrence, Matondo, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Celtic and Rangers across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 25, 2024
|Celtic 1-0 Rangers
|Scottish Cup
|May 11, 2024
|Celtic 2-1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|April 7, 2024
|Rangers 3-3 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|December 30, 2023
|Celtic 2-1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|September 3, 2023
|Rangers 0-1 Celtic
|Scottish Premiership