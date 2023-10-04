Celtic vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic and Lazio will be looking for the first win in the 2023-24 Champions League when they meet at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of a 2-0 loss to Feyenoord in the European top flight, Brendan Rodgers' will want to build on their league wins over Livingstone and Motherwell.

Whereas Maurizio Sarri's men have endured mixed results in Serie A, the last a 2-0 defeat at AC Milan, after scrapping a point with a late equaliser in their Group E opener against Atletico Madrid this term.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Lazio will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celtic vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Sent off in Rotterdam, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm are suspended, with the former likely to be replaced by Nat Phillips.

Meanwhile, with Cameron Carter-Vickers missing out for the Glasgow trip, Liam Scales would partner Phillips at the back.

Liel Abada is the only other absentee for the visitors through injury, while goalkeeper Joe Hart is eligible after serving his domestic ban in the 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Phillips, Welsh, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma

Lazio team news

Playing with a broken nose against Milan, Alessio Romagnoli is expected to continue sporting a protective mask at center-back.

There may be alterations in midfield with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolo Rovella likely to make way, while Danilo Cataldi, Matias Vecino and Daichi Kamada compete for those spots.

Having been handed fewer minutes at San Siro, Ciro Immobile should replace Taty Castellanos in the middle of the front line.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Nov 7, 2019 Lazio 1-2 Celtic UEFA Europa League Oct 24, 2019 Celtic 2-1 Lazio UEFA Europa League

