Celtic vs Dundee: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premiership
Celtic Park
Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic 2023-24Getty Images
How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the Scottish Premiership this season when they play host to Dundee at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side has picked up 10 points from a possible 12 including a solitary-goal win at Rangers, having dropped points in the goalless draw with St. Johnstone.

The visitors have returned to the Premiership following their promotion as winners of the Championship last season, and have accumulated five points from four games including a 2-2 draw against St. Johnstone in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Dundee kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 16, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee will be played at the Celtic Park football stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the United States. International subscribers on Celtic TV can watch the fixture overseas. Alternately, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Rodgers is far from a fully fit squad but Reo Hatate is back in training after recovering from a calf injury, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and attacker Marco Tilio have resumed light training. So only Hatate would be available for selection for Saturday's game.

Liel Abada faces four months out with a thigh problem, with the likes of Maik Nawrocki, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh also among the injured.

Luis Palma has returned from international duty with Honduras, while Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo are raring towards their club debuts.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Phillips, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Maeda, Palma

Dundee team news

Aaron Donnelly and Juan Antonio Portales are yet to recover from their ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Ricki Lamie and Joe Shaughnessy are likely to continue at center-back, with Malachi Boateng sitting just in front of the back four.

Zach Robinson will start on the right wing, with Scott Tiffoney on the opposite side, while Amadou Bakayoko leads the line of attack.

Dundee possible XI: Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Lamie, Beck; Boateng; Robinson, Robertson, McCowan, Tiffoney; Bakayoko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Carson, Legzdins
Defenders:Shaughnessy, Lamie, McGhee, Ashcroft, Beck, Kerr
Midfielders:Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Howley, Cameron, Mulligan, Reilly, Lewis, Tiffoney, McCowan
Forwards:Pineda, Bakayoko, Rudden, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 20, 2022Celtic 3-2 DundeeScottish Premiership
Nov 7, 2021Dundee 2-4 CelticScottish Premiership
Aug 8, 2021Celtic 6-0 DundeeScottish Premiership
Mar 17, 2019Dundee 0-1 CelticScottish Premiership
Dec 22, 2018Celtic 3-0 DundeeScottish Premiership

