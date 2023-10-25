Celtic vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to maintain their unbeaten start in Group E of the 2023-24 Champions League when they take on Celtic on Wednesday.

While Diego Simeone's men look to stay atop the pack, the hosts face a must win situation in order to better their chances of making it out of the group stage.

Both sides have won their respective league meetings leading to the matchup, as Atletico defeated Celta Vigo and Celtic emerged victorious by a 4-1 scoreline at Hearts.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Atletico Madrid will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celtic vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network and is available to stream online live through fuboTV and ViX+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Gustaf Lagerbielke returns after serving his European ban in the Lazio defeat, but fellow defenders Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh are ruled out here.

The attacking duo of Marco Tilio and Liel Abada are also set to miss out.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnson, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Kyogo, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Maeda, Palma

Atletico Madrid team news

Defender Stefan Savic is a doubt after missing the Celta win due to illness, while Jose Maria Gimenez and Reinildo are sidelined through injuries.

However, Caglar Soyuncu has recovered following a lengthy layoff.

The likes of Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar complete the Spanish side's injury list.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Mario Hermoso; Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Saul Niguez; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Barrios, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Nov 30, 2011 Celtic 0-1 Atletico Madrid UEFA Europa League Sep 15, 2011 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celtic UEFA Europa League

