Celta Vigo vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celta Vigo and Sevilla will be aiming for their second and third La Liga victories, respectively when the two sides face off on Saturday.

Both sides are coming off Copa del Rey victories in the mid-week, but it is in the Spanish top flight where Saturday's opponents are currently having a tough time.

Celta's 1-0 loss at Girona extended Rafael Benitez's men's winless run in the league to seven games, while Sevilla are without a league in their last four outings following a 2-2 draw with Cadiz last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla kick-off time & staduim

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm EDT Venue: Balaidos

The Spanish Primera Division match between Celta Vigo and Sevilla will be played at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch on ESPN+ in the United States, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

The defensive duo of Joseph Aidoo and Mihailo Ristic are out injured here, while goalkeeper Ivan Villar is back from a ban.

Carles Perez, who scored twice as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Turegano, is in line for a start against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Iago Aspas and Jorgen Strand Larsen should continue up front.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Vazquez, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; De la Torre, Tapia, Dotor, Perez; Aspas, Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Marchesin, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Mingueza, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez

Sevilla team news

Sevilla boss Diego Alonso is sweating on the availability of Jesus Navas, Suso, Sergio Ramos and Alfonso Pastor on fitness grounds.

At the same time, Brazilian defender Marcao is ruled out with a thigh problem.

Joan Jordan is likely to keep his place in the XI despite a few expected changes from the 3-0 Copa win over Quintanar, as Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri and Dodi Lukebakio return in the final third.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Juanlu, Gudelj, Nianzou, Acuna; Rakitic, Soumare, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Mariano, Ocampos, Suso, Lamela, Lukebakio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 7, 2023 Sevilla 2-2 Celta Vigo La Liga Dec 30, 2022 Celta Vigo 1-1 Sevilla La Liga Jan 22, 2022 Sevilla 2-2 Celta Vigo La Liga Oct 17, 2021 Celta Vigo 0-1 Sevilla La Liga Apr 12, 2021 Celta Vigo 3-4 Sevilla La Liga

Useful links