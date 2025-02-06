How to watch today's Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cavalry and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news

Reigning Canadian Premier League champions Cavalry will play their first match of the calendar year when they face Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on Thursday.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup tie will be both sides' first international cup of the season and instead of the game being staged in Cavalry, due to expected winter weather issues, the first-round match will be played at the Starlight Stadium in Langford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cavalry and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Starlight Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cavalry and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Starlight Stadium in Langford, Canada.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, February 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cavalry team news

The Cavs played a friendly against LAFC as part of their pre-season preparations in California, USA, with 20 odd players from the championship-winning squad returning for 2025.

Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. welcomed new signing Caniggia Elva, and the club's CONCACAF roster includes three development players - goalkeeper Neven Fewster, besides midfielders Josh Belbin and James McGlinchey.

Pumas UNAM team news

While Pumas' Apertura leading goalscorer Cesar Huerta joined Anderlecht in January, manager Gustavo Lema still has ample attacking options in Guillermo Martinez, Ignacio Pussetto, Jorge Ruvalcaba and Rogelio Funes Mori.

The club roped in Panama international Adalberto Carraquilla, while fellow midfielder Leonardo Suarez remains sidelined with a knee injury.

