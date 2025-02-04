How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to host the Boston Celtics to start a thrilling NBA game on February 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Cleveland hopes to continue their winning run of four games.

The Cavaliers have a solid record of 26 wins and 6 losses against teams in the Eastern Conference. They are fifth in the East, scoring an average of 50.9 points in the paint per game. Evan Mobley is the top scorer in that area, with an average of 11.7 points.

Boston has a strong record of 25 wins and 9 losses against teams in their conference. They are the top team in the NBA, making an average of 17.8 three-pointers each game and hitting 36.7% from long distance. Jayson Tatum leads their outside scoring, making 3.5 three-pointers per game with a hitting percentage of 35.1%.

Cleveland makes an average of 16.3 three-pointers per game, which is 3.4 more than the 12.9 three-pointers allowed by Boston each game. The Celtics make an average of 17.8 three-pointers per game, which is 4.4 more compared to the 13.4 three-pointers that the Cavaliers let their opponents score.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to battle with the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA action on February 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is scoring an average of 23.9 points, grabbing 4.3 boards, and making 4.7 assists each game.

Darius Garland has averaged 22.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 52.3% shooting in his previous 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Isaac Okoro Shoulder injury Out PF, Dean Wade Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.7 points, 8.9 boards, and 5.5 assists each game.

Jaylen Brown has scored 23 points, pulled down 6.5 rebounds, and dished out 5.1 assists per game over the past 10 games.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Payton Pritchard Illness Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Boston has dominated their last five matches, including a powerful run in the 2024 playoffs, and has won four of those meetings. Cleveland won the latest game against the Celtics on December 2, finishing with a score of 115-111 in a tight match. The Cavaliers have won their last four games and have been performing well near the basket. Meanwhile, Boston still has an edge when it comes to hitting from outside. This game is likely to be close, with Cleveland trying to keep up their recent success and Boston hoping to take advantage of their better three-point shooting. Get ready for an exciting matchup between Cleveland and Boston. Cleveland's strong inside game, anchored by Evan Mobley, will face off against Boston's outside shooting, led by Jayson Tatum along with Jaylen Brown.

Date Results Dec 02, 2024 Cavaliers 115-111 Celtics Nov 20, 2024 Celtics 120-117 Cavaliers May 16, 2024 Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers May 14, 2024 Celtics 109-102 Cavaliers May 12, 2024 Celtics 106-93 Cavaliers

