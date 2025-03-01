How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers to open a highly anticipated NBA game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Cavaliers are ranked second across the league, having 122.9 points each game, and are far superior to the Trail Blazers, who are ranked 25th with only 110.2 points per game.

Cleveland has the second-best field goal percentage in the NBA (49.8%) compared to Portland's (45.4%, 22nd), which is a clear indication of their superior shooting.

Furthermore, the Cavaliers' excellent ball movement—they average 28.9 assists per game, which ranks them sixth. In contrast, the Trail Blazers have trouble with this, finishing 26th with only 23.9 assists each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an electrifying NBA game on March 2, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 82.2% from his free-throw line and 45.6% from the field, leads the Cavaliers' offense, averaging 24.3 points per game.

Jarrett Allen is grabbing 10.2 rebounds on average each game, including 2.7 offensively.

Darius Garland contributes 6.7 assists per game and has 2.5 turnovers during 30.1 minutes of action.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

No injuries

Portland Trail Blazers team news

Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons scores 18.6 points each game and shoots 42.5% from his attempts and an amazing 89.6% from his free throw line.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game and providing 1.57 blocks per game

Scoot Henderson leads the team in offense, having 5.3 assists every game, and he has 2.6 turnovers in 26.5 minutes of action.

Portland Trail Blazers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Robert Williams III Knee injury Day-to-Day C, Deandre Ayton Calf injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have dominated their last five meetings with the Trail Blazers, capturing four of them when they faced each other. Portland has found it difficult to keep up with Cleveland's offensive prowess, which has seen them score over 109 points during four of these encounters. The Cavaliers controlled their meeting on the sixteenth of November 2023, winning 109-95, but the Blazers won their previous game on the first of December 2023, 103-95. Cleveland will probably control the pace and take advantage of Portland's weakened defense because of their greater scoring ability, effectiveness, and movement of the ball this season. The Cavaliers' superior overall game and prior success indicate they have the advantage in this game, even though the Blazers might try to capitalize on their most recent triumph.

Date Results Dec 01, 2023 Blazers 103-95 Cavaliers Nov 16, 2023 Cavaliers 109-95 Blazers Jan 13, 2023 Cavaliers 119-113 Blazers Nov 24, 2022 Cavaliers 114-96 Blazers Jan 08, 2022 Cavaliers 114-101 Blazers

