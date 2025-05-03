Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami 2025: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami 2025 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America roars back into action this weekend, staying in the Sunshine State for Round 2 of the season's doubleheader – this time under the global spotlight of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, the 3.362-mile, 19-turn street circuit in Miami Gardens will stage races three and four of the 16-round calendar for the blistering Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars (Type 992). The 28-car field will once again battle it out on Yokohama ADVAN slicks – the second straight year the series has run the Miami layout with that setup.

Track activity kicks off Friday with a pair of 30-minute practice runs before qualifying and the weekend’s opening race on Saturday, May 3. Sunday’s feature – a 40-minute sprint – gets underway bright and early at 10:15 am, acting as the warm-up act before Formula 1 lights go out later that day.

This Miami stop marks the first of three Porsche Carrera Cup North America rounds running alongside F1 this season, with Montreal and Austin still to come. It’s the third year in a row the series has taken on the streets of South Florida, and defending champ Riley Dickinson returns looking to repeat the sweep he pulled off here in 2023 en route to his title with Kellymoss.

Zachary Vanier, who notched his first-ever series win in last year's Race 2 at Miami, is also back in the mix for JDX Racing, while other returning Grand Prix circuit winners include Yves Baltas, who mastered the wet in Montreal, and Ryan Yardley, a 2023 victor at Circuit of the Americas with Topp Racing.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami?

Date: Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 Venue: Miami International Autodrome

Miami International Autodrome Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

The 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup action lands in Miami Gardens, Florida, with three jam-packed days of racing set for 2–4 May at the Miami International Autodrome.

How to watch 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami

TV Channel: IMSA TV

IMSA TV Live streaming: Peacock

Fans won't miss a moment of the action, with every race streamed live across multiple platforms. Tune in via the IMSA and Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube channels, catch the coverage on IMSA TV and Peacock, or follow along on Porsche Motorsport North America's social pages — including Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X — for full-throttle updates all weekend long.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Carrera Cup Miami:

Saturday, May 3

Qualifying: 1:40 pm – 2:10 pm ET

Race 1 (40 minutes): 5:50 pm – 6:35 pm ET

Sunday, May 4

Race 2 (40 minutes): 10:15 am – 11:00 am ET

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America entry list can be found here.