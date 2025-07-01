Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest results

GOAL brings everything you need to know about Carlos Alcaraz's outing at Wimbledon 2025, including his next match schedule, TV info and results from the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz had to sweat it out—literally and figuratively—as he narrowly dodged a major upset on Day 1 at Wimbledon, edging past seasoned Italian campaigner Fabio Fognini in a dramatic five-setter to book a second-round clash with British wildcard Oliver Tarvet.

The reigning two-time champion and tournament's No. 2 seed, who should have been brimming with confidence after capturing titles in Rome, the French Open and Queen's Club Championships in the lead-up to the grasscourt Grand Slam, was far from his fluent best under the scorching Centre Court sun but managed to grind out a gritty 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win.

Alcaraz, currently riding an 18-match unbeaten run, had to lean on nerves of steel and champion's instinct rather than pure form to see off a spirited challenge from veteran Fognini, who rolled back the years with fearless shot-making and a nothing-to-lose attitude.

Up next for Alcaraz is 21-year-old Tarvet, who made a dream debut by defeating Leandro Riedi of Switzerland. Now, the British hopeful will step onto Centre Court for a massive opportunity against one of tennis' modern-day icons.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Tiafoe's Wimbledon campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

When is Carlos Alcaraz's next match at Wimbledon 2025?

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Match : versus Oliver Tarvet (Round 2)

: versus Oliver Tarvet (Round 2) Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Surface: Grass

Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Grass Timings: TBD

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his Wimbledon campaign against British World No. 733 Oliver Tarvet, with their second round clash slated for Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The game will be played at Centre Court, All England Club in London, UK.

Where to stream Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans eager to catch Carlos Alcaraz in action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament. ABC is also set to air select marquee matchups on the middle weekend—Saturday and Sunday.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon results, scores

First Round (vs Fabio Fognini): 5-7, 7(7)-6(5), 5-7, 6-2. 1-6 (Win)

Second Round (vs Oliver Tarvet): To-be-played

