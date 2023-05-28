This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Carlisle United vs Stockport County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two play-off final

Ritabrata Banerjee
Carlisle UnitedGetty Images
League TwoCarlisle United vs Stockport CountyCarlisle UnitedStockport County

How to watch the League Two play-off final between Carlisle and Stockport, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlisle United are set to take on Stockport County in the League Two play-off final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The winner will join Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town in the League One next season.

Carlisle qualified for the final after beating Bradford City 3-2 on aggregate while Stockport defeated Salford City 3-1 on penalties.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Carlisle vs Stockport kick-off time

Date:May 28, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30 am EDT
Venue:Wembley Stadium

The League Two play-off final will kick-off at 8:30 am EDT at the Wembley Stadium.

How to watch Carlisle vs Stockport online - TV channels & live streams

GOALLive updates

The game will not be broadcasted live in the US, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Carlisle team news

Carlisle will miss the services of defensive duo Morgan Feeney and Fin Back due to injuries but Jon Mellis returns to action after serving a three-match suspension.

Jack Ellis continues to remain out of action with a knock but Callum Guy has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to feature in the final.

Carlisle possible XI: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Mellish; Senior, Guy, Moxon, McCalmont, Armer; Garner, Sarcevic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Holy, Breeze, Simons, Kelly
Defenders:Senior, Armer, Huntington, Whelan, Kilsby, Mellis, Barclay, Robinson
Midfielders:Moxon, Gibson, Guy, Dickenson, Charters, Dixon, Bell, Devitt, Harris, McCalmont
Forwards:Edmondson, Patrick, Dennis, Sho-Silva, Fishburn, Gordon, Garner

Stockport team news

The only player Stockport will miss in the final is Macaulay Southam-Hales who is out with an injury.

Kyle Wootton, who missed the last month due to injury, is likely to be included in the matchday squad.

Stockport possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Hippolyte, Camps, Croasdale, Rydel; Olaofe, Madden.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hinchliffe, Jaros
Defenders:Rydel, Johnson, Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey, Burdsley, Byrne, Knoyle, Grayson
Midfielders:Croasdale, Collar, Sarcevic, Hippolyte, Wright, Camps, Rowe, Davenport, Evans
Forwards:Madden, Wootton, Olaofe, Stretton

Head-to-Head Record

Stockport County have won two out of their last five meeting against Carlisle while the latter won once. Two games ended in draws.

DateMatchCompetition
19/4/2023Carlisle 2-2 StockportLeague Two
26/10/2022Stockport 2-0 CarlisleLeague Two
23/1/2010Carlisle 0-0 StockportLeague One
19/8/2009Stockport 1-2 CarlisleLeague One
21/2/2009Carlisle 1-2 StockportLeague One

Useful links