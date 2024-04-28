How to watch today's Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoff First Round Game 4 between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

The NHL playoffs are in full swing and an intriguing Metropolitan Division matchup takes place in the nation's capital.

The top-seeded New York Rangers are on the road as they play Game 4 of their best-of-seven series with the eighth-seeded Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

The Rangers won the first game of their series 4-1 last Sunday afternoon. New York then skated away with a 4-3 win at home in Game 2 on Tuesday night. A change of venue didn't lead to a turnaround in the fortunes of the Capitals, as the Rangers won Game 3 by a 3-1 score to take a 3-0 series advantage.

Washington find themselves in a deep hole and will be eliminated from the playoffs if the Capitals lose on Sunday. Washington would have to win out in the final four games to progress to the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C, USA

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 4 between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, USA on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT.

How to watch the Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TNT/truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Washington Capitals

The Capitals are 3-0 down because they have lacked the knack to score any goals regularly. After a strong start, they created little for the rest of Game 3.

Tom Wilson currently has one goal and two assists. Yet, he went quiet in Game 3. John Carlson was ineffective after grabbing his goal. However, the most alarming story has been the disappearance of arguably one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time Alexander Ovechkin, who remains pointless through three games of the postseason.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren is now 0-3 with a 3.77 GAA and an 86.4 save percentage. Lindgren has stopped 70 of the 81 shots faced in goal. He is projected to get the start in Game 4 of the series with the team's season petering out disappointingly.

Injuries haven't helped their cause, with Vincent Iorio, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethan Bear, and Nicklas Backstrom all on the treatment table.

New York Rangers

The Rangers will look to get over the line already as they take the ice for Game 4. They will be without the services of Filip Chytil and Blake Wheeler for this game.

New York has netted 11 goals in the first three games of this series, for a goals-for-average of 3.67, which is significantly higher than the regular season's 3.39.

Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider have scored two goals apiece to lead the Rangers' top line, while Mika Zibanejad has four assists and is tied with Trocheck in points with five.

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin is 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Shesterkin has stopped 70 of the 75 shots he has faced in goal during the first three games of the series and will likely retain his spot here.

Head-to-Head Record

New York leads the series 5-4, and the Rangers own a 30-28 upper hand in head-to-head playoff games.