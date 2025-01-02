How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to host the New York Rangers to start a thrilling NHL battle on January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The Rangers have a great penalty kill achievement rate of 84.7%, which is second in the league and gives them a big advantage when it comes to stopping other teams' power plays. Their superiority in face-offs, with the second-best win rate in the league at 54.1%, also helps them keep the puck and control the game.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have a strong penalty kill (83.3%, seventh in the league), but their face-off rate of 50% (19th across the league) might leave them open in important puck battles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers will face each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date January 4, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Capital One Aren Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers team news

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a 15-2-2 performance, a 2.30 goals against average, and a .918 save rate.

Charlie Lindgren has a 10-8-0 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .900 save rate.

Dylan Strome has 40 points, and 11 goals, with 29 assists.

Washington Capitals Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season T.J. Oshie Back injury Out for Season

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Quick has been reliable, maintaining a 5-4-0 mark, a 2.69 goals against average, a .907 save rate, and 2 shutouts this season.

Artemi Panarin has 39 points and 16 goals with 23 assists.

Adam Fox averaged 23:39 minutes of ice time per game scoring one goal and setting up 27 assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Igor Shesterkin Upper body injury Out

Washington Capitals and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The latest match between the Capitals and the Rangers is sure to be exciting. In their last five meetings, the Rangers have won four of them and tied one. Late in the season, the Rangers won a bunch of games, including a big 4-1 win on the 22nd of April 2024, and an intense 4-3 win on the 24th of April 2024.

However, the Capitals proved they were competitive with a powerful 5-3 win on October 30th, 2024, showing they could effectively test the Rangers' defense.

As a result of players such as Artemi Panarin along with Adam Fox making the Rangers more consistent in recent meetings, they might have the upper hand. However, the Capitals' offensive surge in their most recent meeting suggests that this game could be closely contested and possibly very high-scoring.

Date Results Oct 30, 2024 Capitals 5-3 Rangers Apr 29, 2024 Rangers 4-2 Capitals Apr 27, 2024 Rangers 3-1 Capitals Apr 24, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Capitals Apr 22, 2024 Rangers 4-1 Capitals

More NHL news and coverage