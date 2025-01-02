How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals are set to host the New York Rangers to start a thrilling NHL battle on January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.
The Rangers have a great penalty kill achievement rate of 84.7%, which is second in the league and gives them a big advantage when it comes to stopping other teams' power plays. Their superiority in face-offs, with the second-best win rate in the league at 54.1%, also helps them keep the puck and control the game.
The Capitals, on the other hand, have a strong penalty kill (83.3%, seventh in the league), but their face-off rate of 50% (19th across the league) might leave them open in important puck battles.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time
The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers will face each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.
|Date
|January 4, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT
|Venue
|Capital One Aren
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ABC
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers team news
Washington Capitals team news
Logan Thompson has a 15-2-2 performance, a 2.30 goals against average, and a .918 save rate.
Charlie Lindgren has a 10-8-0 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .900 save rate.
Dylan Strome has 40 points, and 11 goals, with 29 assists.
Washington Capitals Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
|T.J. Oshie
|Back injury
|Out for Season
New York Rangers team news
Jonathan Quick has been reliable, maintaining a 5-4-0 mark, a 2.69 goals against average, a .907 save rate, and 2 shutouts this season.
Artemi Panarin has 39 points and 16 goals with 23 assists.
Adam Fox averaged 23:39 minutes of ice time per game scoring one goal and setting up 27 assists.
New York Rangers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Igor Shesterkin
|Upper body injury
|Out
Washington Capitals and New York Rangers head-to-head record
The latest match between the Capitals and the Rangers is sure to be exciting. In their last five meetings, the Rangers have won four of them and tied one. Late in the season, the Rangers won a bunch of games, including a big 4-1 win on the 22nd of April 2024, and an intense 4-3 win on the 24th of April 2024.
However, the Capitals proved they were competitive with a powerful 5-3 win on October 30th, 2024, showing they could effectively test the Rangers' defense.
As a result of players such as Artemi Panarin along with Adam Fox making the Rangers more consistent in recent meetings, they might have the upper hand. However, the Capitals' offensive surge in their most recent meeting suggests that this game could be closely contested and possibly very high-scoring.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 30, 2024
|Capitals 5-3 Rangers
|Apr 29, 2024
|Rangers 4-2 Capitals
|Apr 27, 2024
|Rangers 3-1 Capitals
|Apr 24, 2024
|Rangers 4-3 Capitals
|Apr 22, 2024
|Rangers 4-1 Capitals