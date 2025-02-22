How to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are ready to square off against the Edmonton Oilers to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Washington scores 3.56 goals per game, which is second in the league, and Edmonton scores 3.31 goals per game, which is fourth.

The Capitals have shown better defense, giving up only 2.49 goals each game (3rd), whereas the Oilers give up a little more, 2.75 (8th).

Edmonton dominates the entire league with 32.6 attempts per game, indicating an aggressive attacking style, while Washington is in 23rd place with 27.5 attempts, depending more on efficiency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will meet the Edmonton Oilers in an epic NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date February 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a great 24-2-5 record, 2.23 GAA, .921 SV%, and two shutouts.

Charlie Lindgren boasts a record of 12-9-3, with a 2.63 GAA, and .902 SV%, with a shutout.

Dylan Strome has achieved 54 points, and 16 goals including 38 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has been gaining two shutouts and having a 20-12-4 record, and 2.74 GAA, with a .900 SV%.

Calvin Pickard has a 14-5-0 mark and has a 2.52 GAA with a .901 SV%.

Leon Draisaitl is leading the offense with 83 points, and 40 goals, including 43 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Knee injury Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Capitals and the Oilers are evenly matched in their previous five head-to-head matches, with Washington winning three of them, including their most recent 3-2 triumph on January 22, 2025. Nonetheless, Edmonton has demonstrated the capacity to dominate, as evidenced by their 7-2 and 5-0 victories, which showcase their attacking prowess. While the Oilers have won games with high-scoring performances, the Capitals have been able to keep games competitive when they win, frequently by executing excellent defense. This game may be a contest between the Capitals' ability to restrict the Oilers' offense and Edmonton's drive for another spectacular offensive performance, given that Washington has a stronger defensive record so far this season and Edmonton is a high-volume shooting team. The Oilers might take control if their top scorers, like Leon Draisaitl, start scoring early. However, if Washington executes tight defense, the Capitals might win by a slim margin again.

Date Results Jan 22, 2025 Capitals 3-2 Oilers Mar 14, 2024 Oilers 7-2 Capitals Nov 25, 2023 Oilers 5-0 Capitals Dec 06, 2022 Capitals 3-2 Oilers Nov 08, 2022 Capitals 5-4 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage