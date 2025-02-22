This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington CapitalsGetty Images Sport
Watch Capitals vs Oilers live today on DirecTV StreamListen to live play-by-play on SiriusXM
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are ready to square off against the Edmonton Oilers to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Washington scores 3.56 goals per game, which is second in the league, and Edmonton scores 3.31 goals per game, which is fourth.

The Capitals have shown better defense, giving up only 2.49 goals each game (3rd), whereas the Oilers give up a little more, 2.75 (8th).

Edmonton dominates the entire league with 32.6 attempts per game, indicating an aggressive attacking style, while Washington is in 23rd place with 27.5 attempts, depending more on efficiency.

Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will meet the Edmonton Oilers in an epic NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date

February 23, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Venue

Capital One Arena

Location

Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Washington Capitals vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a great 24-2-5 record, 2.23 GAA, .921 SV%, and two shutouts.

Charlie Lindgren boasts a record of 12-9-3, with a 2.63 GAA, and .902 SV%, with a shutout.

Dylan Strome has achieved 54 points, and 16 goals including 38 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Sonny Milano

Upper body injury

Out

Nicklas Backstrom

Hip injury

Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has been gaining two shutouts and having a 20-12-4 record, and 2.74 GAA, with a .900 SV%.

Calvin Pickard has a 14-5-0 mark and has a 2.52 GAA with a .901 SV%.

Leon Draisaitl is leading the offense with 83 points, and 40 goals, including 43 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Evander Kane

Knee injury

Out

Alec Regula

Knee injury

Out

Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Capitals and the Oilers are evenly matched in their previous five head-to-head matches, with Washington winning three of them, including their most recent 3-2 triumph on January 22, 2025. Nonetheless, Edmonton has demonstrated the capacity to dominate, as evidenced by their 7-2 and 5-0 victories, which showcase their attacking prowess. While the Oilers have won games with high-scoring performances, the Capitals have been able to keep games competitive when they win, frequently by executing excellent defense. This game may be a contest between the Capitals' ability to restrict the Oilers' offense and Edmonton's drive for another spectacular offensive performance, given that Washington has a stronger defensive record so far this season and Edmonton is a high-volume shooting team. The Oilers might take control if their top scorers, like Leon Draisaitl, start scoring early. However, if Washington executes tight defense, the Capitals might win by a slim margin again.

Date

Results

Jan 22, 2025

Capitals 3-2 Oilers

Mar 14, 2024

Oilers 7-2 Capitals

Nov 25, 2023

Oilers 5-0 Capitals

Dec 06, 2022

Capitals 3-2 Oilers

Nov 08, 2022

Capitals 5-4 Oilers

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement