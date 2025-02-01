How to watch Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are scheduled to battle with the Winnipeg Jets to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to keep their five-game winning record going.

The Capitals hold an excellent home performance of 16-4-4 and are seated at 34-11-6 overall. They have performed strongly in games where their opponents get a lot of fouls, with a record of 12 wins, 3 losses, and 2 ties.

In contrast, the Jets are 36-14-3 overall and 16-9-0 away from home. They have been dominant when hitting the net, having a 32-2-1 mark in meetings where they achieve at least three goals.

This is going to be the initial time that the two teams meet this season.

Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL game on February 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date February 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Washington Capitals team news

Aliaksei Protas has scored 21 goals and made 22 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored four goals and made four assists in his previous 10 games.

Washington Capitals Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Kyle Connor has scored seven goals and produced five assists in his previous ten games with the Jets.

Gabriel Vilardi has scored 22 goals and made 27 assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Morgan Barron Undisclosed Out Adam Lowry Undisclosed Out

Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Capitals have won four times. Their latest game on March 24, 2024, ended in a 3-0 victory for them. The Jets shut out Washington 3-0 on the 12th of March 2024, proving they could execute great defense against them. The Capitals have regularly found success over Winnipeg, beating them 19-6 over those matchups. Washington has a strong home record of 16 wins, 4 losses, and 4 ties. They also do a great job of taking advantage of their opponent's mistakes, which might give them an advantage again. Winnipeg has a strong offense with Gabriel Vilardi along with Kyle Connor, making them a tough team, especially if they score three goals. They have a great record of 32 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tie when they hit that number. Expect a close game where the goalies and special teams might be very important.

Date Results Mar 24, 2024 Capitals 3-0 Jets Mar 12, 2024 Jets 3-0 Capitals Dec 24, 2022 Capitals 4-1 Jets Dec 12, 2022 Capitals 5-2 Jets Jan 19, 2022 Capitals 4-3 Jets

