How to watch Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals are scheduled to battle with the Winnipeg Jets to open a highly anticipated NHL game on February 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to keep their five-game winning record going.
The Capitals hold an excellent home performance of 16-4-4 and are seated at 34-11-6 overall. They have performed strongly in games where their opponents get a lot of fouls, with a record of 12 wins, 3 losses, and 2 ties.
In contrast, the Jets are 36-14-3 overall and 16-9-0 away from home. They have been dominant when hitting the net, having a 32-2-1 mark in meetings where they achieve at least three goals.
This is going to be the initial time that the two teams meet this season.
Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Washington Capitals will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL game on February 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.
|Date
|February 1, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Capital One Arena
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Washington Capitals vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Washington Capitals team news
Aliaksei Protas has scored 21 goals and made 22 assists.
Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored four goals and made four assists in his previous 10 games.
Washington Capitals Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sonny Milano
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
Winnipeg Jets team news
Kyle Connor has scored seven goals and produced five assists in his previous ten games with the Jets.
Gabriel Vilardi has scored 22 goals and made 27 assists.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Morgan Barron
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Adam Lowry
|Undisclosed
|Out
Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
In their last five games against each other, the Capitals have won four times. Their latest game on March 24, 2024, ended in a 3-0 victory for them. The Jets shut out Washington 3-0 on the 12th of March 2024, proving they could execute great defense against them. The Capitals have regularly found success over Winnipeg, beating them 19-6 over those matchups. Washington has a strong home record of 16 wins, 4 losses, and 4 ties. They also do a great job of taking advantage of their opponent's mistakes, which might give them an advantage again. Winnipeg has a strong offense with Gabriel Vilardi along with Kyle Connor, making them a tough team, especially if they score three goals. They have a great record of 32 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tie when they hit that number. Expect a close game where the goalies and special teams might be very important.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 24, 2024
|Capitals 3-0 Jets
|Mar 12, 2024
|Jets 3-0 Capitals
|Dec 24, 2022
|Capitals 4-1 Jets
|Dec 12, 2022
|Capitals 5-2 Jets
|Jan 19, 2022
|Capitals 4-3 Jets