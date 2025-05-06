How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are ready to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes to start the highly anticipated Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Capitals are currently in ninth place in the playoffs and have a solid power play win rate of 23.1% going into the game, whereas Carolina has a deadly power play, which is operating at an amazing 31.6% efficiency, fourth overall.

The Hurricanes' penalty kill unit which has been flawless in the postseason and has the greatest kill rate of any team at 100%. Conversely, Washington's penalty kill has fared poorly, finishing at just 66.7% (13th).

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes will compete in an exciting NHL game on May 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date May 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has a 4-1 record, with a 2.23 goals-against average, and a remarkable .923 save percentage.

Alex Ovechkin has scored 44 goals, including 14 PPG, and has 237 shots.

Dylan Strome finished with 82 points, with 53 assists and 29 goals.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Pyotr Kochetkov has a .900 save percentage, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a 1-0 postseason record.

This season, Seth Jarvis has launched 204 shots on goal and scored 32 goals, including seven on the power play.

Sebastian Aho has 74 points with 45 assists and 9 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Frederik Andersen Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes' forthcoming game is expected to be fiercely contested based on their last five head-to-head meetings. Washington defeated Carolina 5-4 in their last meeting on the 11th of April 2025. Carolina's commanding 5-1 and 4-2 victory demonstrate their dominance, while Washington's 3-1 and 5-4 victories demonstrate their ability to penetrate the Hurricanes' defense with quick offense. Given that both clubs have recently defeated one another, the pattern points to a back-and-forth contest in which momentum could change quickly. As a result, Game 1 may depend on the performance of the goalkeeper and special teams.

Date Results Apr 11, 2025 Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes Apr 03, 2025 Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals Dec 21, 2024 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes Nov 04, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals Apr 06, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals

