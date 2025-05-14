How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes to begin the thrilling Game 5 of their NHL Playoffs' second round on May 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes are leading the series 3-1 and have won their most recent contest 5-2.

The Capitals have an overall record of 51-22-9, which includes an 18-11-1 record throughout the Metropolitan Division. They are second in the NHL with 286 goals, or an average of 3.5 goals per game, making them one of the league's best offensive teams.

Carolina has a 47-30-5 record overall and a 25-5-5 record within Metropolitan games, showing their dominance over division rivals. The Hurricanes have a 49-7-3 record when they score three goals or more, making them all but untouchable when their offense is clicking.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes in an exciting NHL game on May 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date May 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Washington Capitals team news

This season, Aliaksei Protas has scored 30 goals and provided 36 assists for the Capitals.

Alexander Ovechkin has scored six goals and provided one assist in his past ten games

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Seth Jarvis leads the Hurricanes with 35 assists and 32 goals.

Andrei Svechnikov has scored eight goals and provided two assists during his previous ten games.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Jankowski Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

Going into Game 5, the Carolina Hurricanes seem to hold the advantage based on the previous five head-to-head meetings. Outscoring Washington 9-2 in back-to-back resounding wins on May 11 and May 13, they have won four of the five matches.

One important element has been Carolina's ability to continuously restrict the Capitals' scoring, allowing them to score only one or two goals across three of those contests. The silver lining for Washington was their 3-1 victory at home on May 9.

Nonetheless, momentum is unquestionably on the Hurricanes' side as they have won two of the previous three games in Washington and have demonstrated excellent offensive depth and defensive organization throughout the series. Carolina might very likely end the series away from home if the pattern holds.

Date Results May 13, 2025 Hurricanes 5-2 Capitals May 11, 2025 Hurricanes 4-0 Capitals May 09, 2025 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes May 07, 2025 Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals Apr 11, 2025 Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes

More NHL news and coverage