How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes to begin the thrilling Game 5 of their NHL Playoffs' second round on May 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes are leading the series 3-1 and have won their most recent contest 5-2.
The Capitals have an overall record of 51-22-9, which includes an 18-11-1 record throughout the Metropolitan Division. They are second in the NHL with 286 goals, or an average of 3.5 goals per game, making them one of the league's best offensive teams.
Carolina has a 47-30-5 record overall and a 25-5-5 record within Metropolitan games, showing their dominance over division rivals. The Hurricanes have a 49-7-3 record when they score three goals or more, making them all but untouchable when their offense is clicking.
Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Washington Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes in an exciting NHL game on May 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Date
May 15, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Capital One Arena
Location
Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Washington Capitals team news
This season, Aliaksei Protas has scored 30 goals and provided 36 assists for the Capitals.
Alexander Ovechkin has scored six goals and provided one assist in his past ten games
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Sonny Milano
Upper body injury
Out
Nicklas Backstrom
Hip injury
Out for Season
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Seth Jarvis leads the Hurricanes with 35 assists and 32 goals.
Andrei Svechnikov has scored eight goals and provided two assists during his previous ten games.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mark Jankowski
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Jesper Fast
Neck injury
Out for Season
Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
Going into Game 5, the Carolina Hurricanes seem to hold the advantage based on the previous five head-to-head meetings. Outscoring Washington 9-2 in back-to-back resounding wins on May 11 and May 13, they have won four of the five matches.
One important element has been Carolina's ability to continuously restrict the Capitals' scoring, allowing them to score only one or two goals across three of those contests. The silver lining for Washington was their 3-1 victory at home on May 9.
Nonetheless, momentum is unquestionably on the Hurricanes' side as they have won two of the previous three games in Washington and have demonstrated excellent offensive depth and defensive organization throughout the series. Carolina might very likely end the series away from home if the pattern holds.
Date
Results
May 13, 2025
Hurricanes 5-2 Capitals
May 11, 2025
Hurricanes 4-0 Capitals
May 09, 2025
Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes
May 07, 2025
Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals
Apr 11, 2025
Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes