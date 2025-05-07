How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Washington Capitals will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes to start the thrilling Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs' second round on May 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. With a 1-0 series lead, the Hurricanes take on the Capitals. In the most recent meeting, Carolina prevailed 2-1 in overtime.

The Capitals have an overall record of 51-22-9, which includes a 17-9-1 record across the Metropolitan Division. They are sixth in the NHL with an average of 9.5 penalty minutes every game.

The Hurricanes have a 47-30-5 overall record and are 23-4-5 across the Metropolitan Division. They have a 26-9-1 record when they take less penalties than their opponent, proving their strength when disciplined.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet in an exciting NHL game on May 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date May 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Washington Capitals team news

Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and provided two assists in his previous ten games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads his team with 46 assists and 20 goals this season.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Andrei Svechnikov has two assists and six goals in his previous ten games.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 45 assists and 29 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Jankowski Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The Hurricanes have a 3-2 lead over the Capitals based on their last five meetings, including a pivotal 2-1 overtime victory in Game 1 of the present playoff series on the 7th of May 2025. Carolina's resounding 5-1 victory on the 3rd of April showed their propensity to dominate games when they play with discipline.

But a week later, Washington answered with a high-scoring 5-4 victory, demonstrating that when their offense is clicking, they can match Carolina's energy. Game 2 is probably going to be another close contest because both teams are trading victories and playing most of their games competitively.

Carolina may win another game if they avoid using the penalty case and continue to rely on important contributions from players like Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho. But if they settle into a groove early, the Capitals, powered by Pierre-Luc Dubois and an emerging Alexander Ovechkin, possess the firepower to tie the series.

Date Results May 07, 2025 Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals Apr 11, 2025 Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes Apr 03, 2025 Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals Dec 21, 2024 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes Nov 04, 2024 Hurricanes 4-2 Capitals

