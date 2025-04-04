How to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Chicago Blackhawks have lost four straight games.

Washington is 48-18-9 overall and has a solid 24-8-6 home record. With a 45-2-6 record when scoring three goals or more, the Capitals are in control of these games.

Chicago has a 21-44-10 total record, with a 7-24-5 road record, and is having a difficult season. With 202 goals scored and 269 goals allowed, the Blackhawks boast a -67 goal differential.

This is the second time these teams will meet this season. Chicago prevailed 3-2 in the last meeting.

Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will battle with the Chicago Blackhawks in an electrifying NHL game on April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date April 4, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has four goals and five assists in his previous ten games.

Alexander Ovechkin leads the Washington Capitals with 27 assists and 39 goals.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Thompson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Matt Roy Personal Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals in addition to 41 assists with the Blackhawks so far this season.

Ryan Donato has contributed five assists and six goals over the past ten games.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Hip injury Day-to-Day Conton Dach Elbow injury Out

Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Washington has been dominant in this contest, winning four of their last five meetings with a significant margin of victory.

In that time, the Capitals outperformed the Blackhawks 23–10, demonstrating their offensive prowess. However, Chicago showed they are able to compete by winning 3-2 in their previous meeting on the 18th of December, 2024.

Washington is in a good position to recover from their most recent setback to Chicago because they are a powerful team at home and have a solid record when netting three goals or more.

The Blackhawks, meantime, will need to put on a spectacular show to pull off another upset because they are having trouble traveling and are now on a four-game losing streak.

The Capitals will probably dominate the game, given Washington's historical strength and Chicago's defensive shortcomings, particularly if they can take advantage of early scoring opportunities.

Date Results Dec 18, 2024 Blackhawks 3-2 Capitals Mar 10, 2024 Capitals 4-1 Blackhawks Dec 11, 2023 Capitals 4-2 Blackhawks Mar 24, 2023 Capitals 6-1 Blackhawks Dec 14, 2022 Capitals 7-3 Blackhawks

