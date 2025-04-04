This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Washington Capitals v Chicago BlackhawksGetty Images Sport
Stream live today on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Chicago Blackhawks have lost four straight games.

Washington is 48-18-9 overall and has a solid 24-8-6 home record. With a 45-2-6 record when scoring three goals or more, the Capitals are in control of these games.

Chicago has a 21-44-10 total record, with a 7-24-5 road record, and is having a difficult season. With 202 goals scored and 269 goals allowed, the Blackhawks boast a -67 goal differential.

This is the second time these teams will meet this season. Chicago prevailed 3-2 in the last meeting.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will battle with the Chicago Blackhawks in an electrifying NHL game on April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date

April 4, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Capital One Arena

Location

Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has four goals and five assists in his previous ten games.

Alexander Ovechkin leads the Washington Capitals with 27 assists and 39 goals.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Logan Thompson

Upper body injury

Day-to-Day

Matt Roy

Personal

Day-to-Day

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals in addition to 41 assists with the Blackhawks so far this season.

Ryan Donato has contributed five assists and six goals over the past ten games.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Alec Martinez

Hip injury

Day-to-Day

Conton Dach

Elbow injury

Out

Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Washington has been dominant in this contest, winning four of their last five meetings with a significant margin of victory.

In that time, the Capitals outperformed the Blackhawks 23–10, demonstrating their offensive prowess. However, Chicago showed they are able to compete by winning 3-2 in their previous meeting on the 18th of December, 2024.

Washington is in a good position to recover from their most recent setback to Chicago because they are a powerful team at home and have a solid record when netting three goals or more.

The Blackhawks, meantime, will need to put on a spectacular show to pull off another upset because they are having trouble traveling and are now on a four-game losing streak.

The Capitals will probably dominate the game, given Washington's historical strength and Chicago's defensive shortcomings, particularly if they can take advantage of early scoring opportunities.

Date

Results

Dec 18, 2024

Blackhawks 3-2 Capitals

Mar 10, 2024

Capitals 4-1 Blackhawks

Dec 11, 2023

Capitals 4-2 Blackhawks

Mar 24, 2023

Capitals 6-1 Blackhawks

Dec 14, 2022

Capitals 7-3 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement