How to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Chicago Blackhawks have lost four straight games.
Washington is 48-18-9 overall and has a solid 24-8-6 home record. With a 45-2-6 record when scoring three goals or more, the Capitals are in control of these games.
Chicago has a 21-44-10 total record, with a 7-24-5 road record, and is having a difficult season. With 202 goals scored and 269 goals allowed, the Blackhawks boast a -67 goal differential.
This is the second time these teams will meet this season. Chicago prevailed 3-2 in the last meeting.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time
Date
April 4, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Capital One Arena
Location
Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Washington Capitals vs Chicago Blackhawks team news
Washington Capitals team news
Dylan Strome has four goals and five assists in his previous ten games.
Alexander Ovechkin leads the Washington Capitals with 27 assists and 39 goals.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Logan Thompson
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Matt Roy
Personal
Day-to-Day
Chicago Blackhawks team news
Teuvo Teravainen has 15 goals in addition to 41 assists with the Blackhawks so far this season.
Ryan Donato has contributed five assists and six goals over the past ten games.
Chicago Blackhawks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Alec Martinez
Hip injury
Day-to-Day
Conton Dach
Elbow injury
Out
Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record
Washington has been dominant in this contest, winning four of their last five meetings with a significant margin of victory.
In that time, the Capitals outperformed the Blackhawks 23–10, demonstrating their offensive prowess. However, Chicago showed they are able to compete by winning 3-2 in their previous meeting on the 18th of December, 2024.
Washington is in a good position to recover from their most recent setback to Chicago because they are a powerful team at home and have a solid record when netting three goals or more.
The Blackhawks, meantime, will need to put on a spectacular show to pull off another upset because they are having trouble traveling and are now on a four-game losing streak.
The Capitals will probably dominate the game, given Washington's historical strength and Chicago's defensive shortcomings, particularly if they can take advantage of early scoring opportunities.
Date
Results
Dec 18, 2024
Blackhawks 3-2 Capitals
Mar 10, 2024
Capitals 4-1 Blackhawks
Dec 11, 2023
Capitals 4-2 Blackhawks
Mar 24, 2023
Capitals 6-1 Blackhawks
Dec 14, 2022
Capitals 7-3 Blackhawks