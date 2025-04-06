How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to battle with the Vegas Golden Knights to start a highly anticipated NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Vegas has the league's best power play, striking at an amazing 30.4%, while Vancouver's penalty kill is ranked third overall at 83%.

Vancouver, on the other hand, has a power play of 22.1% (15th), and they might try to take advantage of Vegas' poor penalty kill, which is only 26th at 75.2%.

Vegas leads by a slim margin with 50% (18th) in the face-off circle, while Vancouver is in second place with 49% (23rd).

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting NHL game on April 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Date April 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 0:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Vancouver Canucks team news

Thatcher Demko has had a more difficult run, with an 8-8-3 record, 2.90 Goals Against Average, and just one shutout.

Quinn Hugheshas been scoring 70 points with 54 assists and 16 goals.

Kevin Lankinen has a 24-14-9 performance, a 2.66 Goals Against Average, and 4 shutouts.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Hoglander Undisclosed Day-to-Day Filip Chytil Concussion Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 29-13-5 performance with a solid 2.50 Goals Against Average and 4 shutouts.

This season, Pavel Dorofeyev has launched 226 shots and scored 32 goals, with 13 on the power play.

Jack Eichel has accumulated 93 points with 66 assists and 27 goals.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Samsonov Upper body injury Day-to-Da Tomas Hertl Shoulder injury Out

Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

This game looks to be another hotly contested contest based on the Canucks and the Golden Knights' five prior head-to-head meetings. With three of the last five matches won, including back-to-back 3-1 triumphs in their most recent matchups on February 23rd and 20th of December 2024, Vegas has been in the lead lately. Vancouver, however, has demonstrated their ability to react by winning two of the previous 2024 meetings, including a convincing 4-3 victory in April. Over this period, the teams' wins have swapped, indicating an intense rivalry with frequent momentum shifts. The Canucks may be due for a comeback if the pattern holds true, particularly if their outstanding penalty kill can offset Vegas' best power play.

Date Results Feb 23, 2025 Knights 3-1 Canucks Dec 20, 2024 Knights 3-1 Canucks Apr 09, 2024 Canucks 4-3 Knights Apr 03, 2024 Knights 6-3 Canucks Mar 08, 2024 Canucks 3-1 Knights

