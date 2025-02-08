How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens will host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a high-voltage NHL game on February 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

Montreal has a small advantage in penalty killing, ranked 8th throughout the league with 82%, while Tampa Bay is 10th with 81.6%.

The Lightning's power play is really excellent, scoring 26.5% of the time, which is 5th in the league. In contrast, the Canadiens have a harder time, scoring only 20.6%, which places them at 19th.

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL game on February 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date February 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has had three shutouts despite having a difficult season that includes an 18-19-3 record, and a 2.99 GAA, with a .898 SV%.

Nick Suzuki leads his team with 52 points, 15 goals, and 37 assists.

Cole Caufield has scored 26 goals, containing eight while on a power play, and has taken 163 shots at the goal.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Heineman Upper body injury Out Kaiden Guhle Lower body injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been recording a 23-15-3 record, 2.28 GAA, .919 SV%, and three shutouts.

Nikita Kucherov leads the squad with 79 points, 25 goals, and 54 assists.

Brayden Point has scored 29 goals—12 of which came on the power play—and collected 123 shots on goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Janis Moser Lower body injury Out Jonas Johansson Lower body injury Out

Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The Canadiens prevailed in the last two encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on December 30, 2024, and the 3-2 win on January 22, 2025, out of the last five head-to-head meetings. But before that, the Lightning dominated, winning three straight games in 2024, including two close games in March and January that ended in a score of 4-3 and a high-scoring 7-4 triumph on April 5. Tampa Bay's potent power play (26.5%, fifth in the league) may play a significant role, particularly when facing Montreal's inferior 19th-ranked team. In the meantime, the Canadiens' recent victory over the Lightning indicates that they have figured out how to get past Tampa Bay's defense. The Lightning could have the advantage with Nikita Kucherov spearheading the attack and Andrei Vasilevskiy operating at a high level, but Montreal might win by a slim margin if their top scorers, Nick Suzuki as well as Cole Caufield, step up and their penalty kill stays effective.

Date Results Jan 22, 2025 Canadiens 3-2 Lightning Dec 30, 2024 Canadiens 5-2 Lightning Apr 05, 2024 Lightning 7-4 Canadiens Mar 03, 2024 Lightning 4-3 Canadiens Jan 01, 2024 Lightning 4-3 Canadiens

