How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Montreal Canadiens will host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a high-voltage NHL game on February 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
Montreal has a small advantage in penalty killing, ranked 8th throughout the league with 82%, while Tampa Bay is 10th with 81.6%.
The Lightning's power play is really excellent, scoring 26.5% of the time, which is 5th in the league. In contrast, the Canadiens have a harder time, scoring only 20.6%, which places them at 19th.
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time
The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL game on February 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.
|Date
|February 9, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Centre Bell
|Location
|Montreal, Canada
How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Montreal Canadiens team news
Sam Montembeault has had three shutouts despite having a difficult season that includes an 18-19-3 record, and a 2.99 GAA, with a .898 SV%.
Nick Suzuki leads his team with 52 points, 15 goals, and 37 assists.
Cole Caufield has scored 26 goals, containing eight while on a power play, and has taken 163 shots at the goal.
Montreal Canadiens injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Emil Heineman
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Kaiden Guhle
|Lower body injury
|Out
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Andrei Vasilevskiy has been recording a 23-15-3 record, 2.28 GAA, .919 SV%, and three shutouts.
Nikita Kucherov leads the squad with 79 points, 25 goals, and 54 assists.
Brayden Point has scored 29 goals—12 of which came on the power play—and collected 123 shots on goal.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Janis Moser
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Jonas Johansson
|Lower body injury
|Out
Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record
The Canadiens prevailed in the last two encounters, including a resounding 5-2 triumph on December 30, 2024, and the 3-2 win on January 22, 2025, out of the last five head-to-head meetings. But before that, the Lightning dominated, winning three straight games in 2024, including two close games in March and January that ended in a score of 4-3 and a high-scoring 7-4 triumph on April 5. Tampa Bay's potent power play (26.5%, fifth in the league) may play a significant role, particularly when facing Montreal's inferior 19th-ranked team. In the meantime, the Canadiens' recent victory over the Lightning indicates that they have figured out how to get past Tampa Bay's defense. The Lightning could have the advantage with Nikita Kucherov spearheading the attack and Andrei Vasilevskiy operating at a high level, but Montreal might win by a slim margin if their top scorers, Nick Suzuki as well as Cole Caufield, step up and their penalty kill stays effective.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 22, 2025
|Canadiens 3-2 Lightning
|Dec 30, 2024
|Canadiens 5-2 Lightning
|Apr 05, 2024
|Lightning 7-4 Canadiens
|Mar 03, 2024
|Lightning 4-3 Canadiens
|Jan 01, 2024
|Lightning 4-3 Canadiens