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World Cup
team-logoCanada
Toronto Stadium
team-logoBosnia and Herzegovina
Watch it on FuboWatch it on FOX
Neil Bennett

FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on in the USA today?

TV Guide & Streaming
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup

Where can US viewers catch Canada's opening FIFA World Cup bout against Bosnia and Herzgovina on US TV? GOAL brings you all you need to know.

Match Detail

Information

Game

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kick-Off

3:00 PM ET

Stadium / City

Toronto Stadium / Toronto, Canada

TV Channel

FOX

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Stream

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continues today with an intriguing Group B clash as co-hosts Canada face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. For soccer fans in the United States, knowing whether to tune into local broadcast TV or premium cable is key to catching the opening whistle.

So, is the big game on FOX or FS1 today? This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament on the main network, you can learn how to watch and live stream the FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX

While FS1 carries several crucial fixtures, the main FOX broadcast network is the exclusive home for many marquee group-stage matchups and host-nation spectacles. Here are a few upcoming games scheduled for the channel over the next few days:

Date

Matchup

Group

Kick-Off (ET)

Jun 12

USA vs. Paraguay

Group D

21:00

Jun 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Group B

15:00

Jun 13

Brazil vs. Morocco

Group C

18:00

Jun 14

Germany vs. Curaçao

Group E

13:00

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:

  • Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina without any upfront commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
  • Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on FOX, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna will be perfectly able to pull in the broadcast for free, as FOX is a major over-the-air broadcast network. Keeping an antenna hooked up to your television is highly recommended so you can catch the dozens of free matches broadcasting on the main FOX network throughout the month.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

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