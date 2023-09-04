Cambridge United vs Reading: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Cambridge United and Reading, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cambridge United will take on Reading in a League One fixture at the Abbey Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have been inconsistent this season as they have three wins and as many defeats in six matches across all competitions. Cambridge, who are placed 11th in the standings, lost their last League One outing 2-0 against Leyton Orient and will be looking to bounce back against Reading who are further down the table.

The visitors have lost their last two matches and their most recent outing was a defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup. They too will be desperate for points to climb up the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cambridge United vs Reading kick-off time

Date: September 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Abbey Stadium

The game between Cambridge United and Reading will be played at the Abbey Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Cambridge United vs Reading online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cambridge United team news

Cambridge remain without Jordan Cousins who is expected to be sidelined for a prolonged period.

Elias Kachunga, who was absent from the loss to Leyton Orient due to personal matters, might make his way back into the starting eleven.

Adam May and Mamadou Jobe, who have been out for an extended time, are still in the process of regaining their fitness and won't be available for Monday's game.

Cambridge predicted XI: Stevens; L. Bennett, R. Bennett, Morrison, Andrew; Digby, Thomas; Brophy, Lankester, Kachunga; Ahadme.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stevens, Holden, Mannion Defenders: Bennett, Andrew, Morrison, Bennett, Dunk, Okedina, Rossi Midfielders: Digby, Brophy, Thomas, Lankester, Simper, McConnell, Yearn Forwards: Okenabirhie, Kaikai, Janneh, Kachunga, Ahadme, Gordon

Reading team news

Reading made moves on the transfer deadline, securing Clinton Mola on a full-time contract and bringing in Dominic Ballard on loan from Southampton. However, it's still unclear if either will participate in Monday's match.

Tyler Bindon, Mamadi Camara, Lewis Wing, Sam Smith, and Ovie Ejaria all have injury worries ahead of their journey to Abbey Stadium.

Andy Carroll is no longer an option for the Royals, having ended his contract to sign with French team Amiens.

Reading predicted XI: Button; Mbengue, Dean, Abbey, Carson; Azeez, Savage, Hutchinson, Knibbs; Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Button, Bouzanis, Andresson, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Holmes, McIntyre, Dean, Yiadom, Guinness-Walker, Hutchinson Midfielders: Savage, Mbengue, Elliott, Mukairu Forwards: Knibbs, Azeez, Ehibhatiomhan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2002 Cambridge United 2 - 2 Reading League One September 2001 Reading 1 - 0 Cambridge United League One April 2001 Cambridge United 1 - 1 Reading League One December 2000 Reading 3 - 0 Cambridge United League One January 2000 Reading 0 - 0 Cambridge United League One

