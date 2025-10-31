How to watch today's California vs Virginia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The California Golden Bears will host the No.15 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup. While the Golden Bears have won five games out of their eight, they enter this clash on the back of a 42-34 defeat to Virginia Tech. They will be hoping for a turn of fortunes, but will face strong opposition from a top side like the Cavaliers.

Virginia are dangerous! Seeded 15th, they have won seven of their eight games, with their only defeat dating back to early September, when they went down to NC State in an away game. In their previous three outings, they have recorded wins in narrow margins, but when they visit California, they will aim to dismantle the Golden Bears.

California vs Virginia: Date and kick-off time

California vs Virginia game will be played on November 1 at California Memorial Stadium.

Date November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 03:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT Venue California Memorial Stadium Location Berkeley, California

How to watch California vs Virginia on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

California vs Virginia Team News

California Team News

No significant injuries have been reported from the California camp.

Virginia Team News

Virginia have a healthy roster to choose from, as no injuries are reported ahead of this showdown.