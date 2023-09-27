This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Cagliari vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Serie A
Unipol Domus
How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are three points off current Serie A leaders Inter when the Rossoneri make the trip to Cagliari on Wednesday.

Stefano Pioli's side returned to winning ways last weekend as they registered a 1-0 win over Verona, while the hosts are still eyeing their first win of the campaign after five games. Having gained promotion via Serie B play-offs last season, Claudio Ranieri's men most recently suffered a 2-0 loss to Atalanta.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cagliari vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 27, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30 pm EDT
Venue:Sardegna Arena

The Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan will be played at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

With Gianluca Lapadula and Marko Rog out injured, the lot of Elio Capradossi, Jacopo Desogus, Alessandro Di Pardo, Jakub Jankto and Leonardo Pavoletti all emerge as doubts.

Eldor Shomurodov and Zito Luvumbo would continue in attack, with Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Alberto Dossena and Adam Obert operating in the backline in a 3-5-2 arrangement.

Cagliari possible XI: Radunovic; Hatzidiakos, Dossena, Obert; Nandez, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Deiola, Azzi; Shomurodov, Luvumbo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti
Defenders:Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo
Midfielders:Sulemana, Prati, Nandez, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu
Forwards:Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus

AC Milan team news

For the visitors, the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Mattia Caldara, Pierre Kalulu and Mike Maignan are ruled out through injuries, while Rade Krunic is a doubt.

Olivier Giroud is set to feature at the tip of a 4-2-3-1 system, with the support of Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders would be deployed in deeper roles.

AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Thiaw, Kjaer, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
Midfielders:Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
Forwards:Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 19, 2022Cagliari 0-1 AC MilanSerie A
Aug 29, 2021AC Milan 4-1 CagliariSerie A
May 16, 2021AC Milan 0-0 CagliariSerie A
Jan 18, 2021Cagliari 0-2 AC MilanSerie A
Aug 1, 2020AC Milan 3-0 CagliariSerie A

