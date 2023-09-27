Cagliari vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan are three points off current Serie A leaders Inter when the Rossoneri make the trip to Cagliari on Wednesday.
Stefano Pioli's side returned to winning ways last weekend as they registered a 1-0 win over Verona, while the hosts are still eyeing their first win of the campaign after five games. Having gained promotion via Serie B play-offs last season, Claudio Ranieri's men most recently suffered a 2-0 loss to Atalanta.
Cagliari vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Sardegna Arena
The Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan will be played at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 27 in the United States (US).
How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Cagliari team news
With Gianluca Lapadula and Marko Rog out injured, the lot of Elio Capradossi, Jacopo Desogus, Alessandro Di Pardo, Jakub Jankto and Leonardo Pavoletti all emerge as doubts.
Eldor Shomurodov and Zito Luvumbo would continue in attack, with Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Alberto Dossena and Adam Obert operating in the backline in a 3-5-2 arrangement.
Cagliari possible XI: Radunovic; Hatzidiakos, Dossena, Obert; Nandez, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Deiola, Azzi; Shomurodov, Luvumbo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti
|Defenders:
|Chatzidiakos, Wieteska, Obert, Dossena, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo
|Midfielders:
|Sulemana, Prati, Nandez, Makoumbou, Deila, Viola, Jankto, Pereira, Oristanio, Mancosu
|Forwards:
|Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Pavoletti, Desogus
AC Milan team news
For the visitors, the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Mattia Caldara, Pierre Kalulu and Mike Maignan are ruled out through injuries, while Rade Krunic is a doubt.
Olivier Giroud is set to feature at the tip of a 4-2-3-1 system, with the support of Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders would be deployed in deeper roles.
AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Thiaw, Kjaer, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 19, 2022
|Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Aug 29, 2021
|AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari
|Serie A
|May 16, 2021
|AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
|Serie A
|Jan 18, 2021
|Cagliari 0-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Aug 1, 2020
|AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari
|Serie A