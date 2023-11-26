Cadiz vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Cádiz and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid travel south to take on Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday evening, knowing that a win would put them at the top of La Liga.

The visitors are currently second in the table with 32 points from 13 matches, two behind surprise leaders Girona, but crucially two points ahead of defending champions and arch rivals Barcelona.

Having already progressed to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's troops will now be fully focused on reclaiming the summit spot, and gaining a solid foothold in the intriguing La Liga title race this season.

As for Cadiz, they are in real danger of getting relegated from the Spanish top-flight at the end of the season, sitting only three points above the drop zone after 13 games. They will head into this La Liga clash against Real Madrid on the back of a narrow 1-0 league defeat to Getafe away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cádiz vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm ET Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla

The Spanish Primera Division match between Cadiz and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain. It will kick off at 12:30pm ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cádiz vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and is available to stream online live through LaLigaTV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cádiz team news

Cadiz will certainly be missing Rominigue Kouame, Fali and Brian Ocampo this weekend through injury and will play no part here, while Luis Hernandez and Fede San Emeterio are both doubtful.

However, the return of Ivan Alejo and Ruben Sobrino from suspensions that kept them out of the last match against Getafe will serve as a major boost.

The hosts' only narrowly lost to Getafe before the break, so head coach Sergio Gonzalez may well use a similar XI here.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Chust, J Hernandez, Pires; Sobrino, Escalante, Alcaraz, Alejo; Machis, Roger

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aznar, Gil, Ledesma Defenders: Nieto, Hernández, Mbaye, Meré, Pires, Zaldúa, Chust, Carcelén, Morata, Salguero, Cabrera Midfielders: Njalla, Mari, Kouamé, Navarro, Fernández, Alcaraz, San Emeterio, Escalante, Alejo Forwards: Guardiola, Ramos, Negredo, Machís, Gómez, Roger, Sobrino

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have a lot of players out injured and the situation only got worse during the November international break, with Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior both picking up serious injuries with France and Brazil, respectively. Long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and Arda Guler join them on the sidelines.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also sidelined which causes further conundrum for head coach Carlo Ancelotti in midfield and in between the sticks, but Jude Bellingham is training again after missing England duty and should start from the outset here. Midfielder Daniel Ceballos is back in training after recovering from a muscular tissue, and may feature.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/4/23 Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga 10/11/22 Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz La Liga 15/5/22 Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid La Liga 19/12/21 Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz La Liga 21/4/21 Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga

