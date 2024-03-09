Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Cadiz and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday as Diego Simeone's men look to strengthen their stand in La Liga top-four.

The Colchoneros' last league result was a 2-1 victory over Real Betis, while Cadiz have gone a whole 15 league games without a win after last weekend's 1-1 draw at Real Vallecano.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla

La Liga match between Cadiz and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET on Saturday, March 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cadiz team news

The hosts' injury list is made up of Fali, Fede San Emeterio, Luis Hernandez and Roger Marti, while Joseba Zaldua and Jose Mari are doubts.

For Saturday's game, the Yellow Submarine boss Mauricio Pellegrino is likely to introduce Sergi Guardiola in attack.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Mere, Chust, J. Hernandez; Sobrino, Alcaraz, Kouame, Navarro; Juanmi, Guardiola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Ousou, Chust, Mere, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua Midfielders: Samassekou, Mari, Kouame, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro Forwards: Ramos, Gomez, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo, Alejo

Atletico Madrid team news

Antoine Griezmann, Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar are all ruled out due to injuries, while Pablo Barrios will need a once-over before kickoff.

Saul Niguez could start ahead of Pablo Barrios in the middle, with Angel Correa possibly getting the nod over Memphis Depay in attack.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gabriel, Hermoso; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cadiz and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-2 Cadiz La Liga May 3, 2023 Atletico Madrid 5-1 Cadiz La Liga October 29, 2022 Cadiz 3-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga August 4, 2022 Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Madrid Club Friendly March 11, 2022 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Cadiz La Liga

