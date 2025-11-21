How to watch BYU vs Wisconsin NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A marquee Friday matinee awaits as two Top-25 heavyweights square off, with the Wisconsin Badgers heading west to meet the Brigham Young Cougars at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. These two delivered a thriller during last year's NCAA Tournament, dropping a combined 180 points, and all signs point toward another shootout.

Wisconsin has come storming out of the gates at 4-0, steamrolling four mid-major foes while torching nets for 93.3 points per outing. The caveat? Their early schedule has been softer than warm butter—KenPom slots it 343rd nationally. Their only brush with a major-conference team came in an October exhibition, where they fell 84-83 to Oklahoma. BYU marks the Badgers' first true high-major measuring stick and a genuine barometer for whether this offense is as dangerous as it looks on paper.

On the other side, BYU enters at 3-1 and still clinging to its No. 9 national ranking despite a recent stumble against UConn. The Cougars have already handled Villanova, Holy Cross, and Delaware, and their blueprint is crystal clear: they want to run, they want to attack, and they want to pack the paint. They're pumping in 84.5 points per game, and while they’re only cashing in around eight triples a night, the offense still hums thanks to relentless efficiency inside the arc.

BYU vs Wisconsin team news & key performers

BYU Cougars team news

On the BYU side, AJ Dybantsa has lived up to every bit of the hype. The freshman phenom is piling up 20.3 points and 6.8 boards per outing, while Richie Saunders is breathing down his neck at 19.5 per game. Robert Wright III provides a reliable third scoring punch, and when the Cougars dictate the interior and win the battle in the paint, they can put opponents in a blender before they even know what hit them.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Wisconsin's early-season polish has been eye-opening. The Badgers are cashing in at the stripe at better than 84% and raining in a dozen triples a night, giving Greg Gard a group that feels both composed and downright lethal. Nick Boyd has been the tone-setter at 20 points per game, and he's hardly alone, three other Badgers are already living in double figures, giving this offense balance most teams would beg for.