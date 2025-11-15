How to watch BYU vs UConn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No.7 BYU heads to Boston this weekend for a top-10 showdown against No. 3 UConn, a clash between two unbeaten sides who’ve both feasted on early-season soft touches. The Huskies enter at 3-0 after steamrolling their opening trio, while the Cougars have matched that perfect start, highlighted by a gritty win over Villanova in Las Vegas before cruising past two lighter opponents.

UConn (3-0) opened its campaign by dispatching New Haven 79-55 and obliterating UMass Lowell 110-47. Their latest outing was more of the same, an 89-62 dismantling of Columbia in which the Huskies blew the doors off early with a 50-27 halftime cushion. Dan Hurley’s squad shot a blistering 57 percent from the field, knocked down 43 percent of their threes, and racked up 22 assists on 30 made buckets—a clinic in efficiency.

BYU (3-0) countered with a strong start of its own, edging Villanova 71-66 before steamrolling Holy Cross 98-53. The Cougars carried that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Delaware, pulling away for an 85-68 win in Provo. Despite trailing 37-34 at the break, BYU dominated the second half, flipping the script with relentless energy on the glass. The Blue Hens shot well from deep, but they had no answer on the boards, as BYU posted a +21 rebounding margin and snatched a massive 19 offensive rebounds to take control.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU vs UConn NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

BYU vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars will face off against the Huskies in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, MA

How to watch BYU vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between BYU and UConn live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

BYU vs UConn team news & key performers

BYU Cougars team news

The 2025-26 Cougars enter the season with sky-high expectations, projected to finish second in the Big 12 behind powerhouse Houston. Much of the buzz centers on true freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Massachusetts-born forward has hit the ground running, pouring in 18.7 points per night on a scorching 57.5 percent from the floor while grabbing seven boards a game. But BYU's optimism isn't built on one rising star alone.

Veteran leadership anchors this roster. Senior guard Richie Saunders has been playing like a man on a mission, averaging 20.3 points and seven rebounds after earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors last season. Senior forward Keba Keita, who finished last year shooting an efficient 67 percent from the field, continues to be a steady interior presence (6.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG). In the backcourt, Baylor transfer Robert Wright III has been an immediate difference-maker, posting 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Add in SIU transfer Kennard Davis, who provides valuable scoring and rebounding depth, and the Cougars look every bit the part of a conference contender.

BYU Injury Update: Forward Kennard Davis sat out the Cougars’ previous contest with an Achilles issue and was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DUI. His availability for Saturday’s showdown with UConn remains uncertain.

UConn Huskies team news

UConn, meanwhile, was tipped to finish runner-up to St. John's in the Big East's preseason projections, and they return a trio of elite talents who landed on the preseason All-Big East First Team. Junior guard Solo Ball (18.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG), senior forward Alex Karaban (17.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG), and senior center Tarris Reed Jr. (19.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 BPG) form one of the most imposing cores in the country. Keeping that group intact was a massive win for Dan Hurley's squad.

UConn's depth doesn't stop there. Junior forward Jaylin Stewart (8.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG) provides additional stability, and Hurley bolstered the lineup through both the portal and high school pipeline. One of the marquee pickups was Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., a 6-foot-5 guard who blends size, athleticism, and relentless energy. He averaged 19 points over his final 10 games last year and fills a major need at the point. Another newcomer to monitor is senior guard Malachi Smith, who averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 assists at Dayton a season ago and brings veteran playmaking to the rotation.

UConn Injury Update: Big East preseason Freshman of the Year Braylon Mullins will miss several weeks with an ankle injury. Fellow freshman Jacob Furphy is also nursing an ankle issue and remains questionable after sitting out the Huskies’ opening games.