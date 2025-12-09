How to watch BYU vs Clemson NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BYU heads into its last major non-conference challenge with a trip to New York City, where Clemson awaits at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic, a stage that never fails to deliver drama.

Clemson has pieced together a solid campaign so far, even if a couple of rough patches have shown up along the way. The Tigers opened the season with wins over New Hampshire, Gardner-Webb and Morehead State before stumbling against Georgetown. They rebounded nicely with four straight victories, North Alabama, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama A&M all fell in order, until Alabama handed them their second defeat. Nine games in, Clemson sits at a strong 7-2, showing plenty of promise.

As for BYU, the Cougars burst out of the gates with consecutive wins over Villanova, Holy Cross and Delaware. Their first setback came on November 15 against UConn, but since then they’ve been flawless. BYU is currently riding a four-game heater, taking down Wisconsin, Miami, Dayton and Cal Baptist to climb to 7-1 through their first eight outings. The Cougars arrive in New York looking very much like a team hitting its stride at the right time.

BYU vs Clemson: Date and tip-off time

The BYU Cougars will face off against the Clemson Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, New York

How to watch BYU vs Clemson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the BYU Cougars and the Clemson Tigers live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

BYU vs Clemson team news & key performers

BYU Cougars team news

BYU rolled past California Baptist 91–60 on December 3 in a performance that showcased just how dangerous the Cougars can be. AJ Dybantsa led the way with 22 points, Keba Keita added a monster 23-point outing, and Robert Wright III orchestrated the offense with 12 assists. The Cougars shot a blistering 55% from the field and handcuffed Cal Baptist to 33%, cruising to 7–1.

Offensively, BYU is humming at 85.3 points per game while hitting 49.4% from the field and a sharp 36.9% from beyond the arc, numbers that put them among the most efficient scoring teams in the nation. Dybantsa, the standout freshman, is flirting with 20 points per game, while Richie Saunders and Wright provide both buckets and playmaking. Keita has grown into a force in the paint, averaging 7.6 points and 6.9 boards, and his 23-point, 12-rebound outburst against Cal Baptist showed just how high his ceiling is. The Cougars also share the ball well (14.4 assists per game) and knock down free throws at a reliable 76.3%, giving their offense a steady, polished feel game after game.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson is coming off a hard-fought 90–84 setback against No. 12 Alabama on December 3. RJ Godfrey poured in 19 points and Dillon Hunter chipped in 13, but the Tigers couldn’t withstand Alabama’s late push. Clemson dug itself a big hole early, down by as many as 19 in the first half, before storming back to knot things up after the break. The rally ultimately fell short as the Crimson Tide closed on an 8–0 burst, but the game still highlighted Clemson’s toughness and their ability to trade punches with top-tier opponents.

On the season, the Tigers are putting up 85.1 points per contest while shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.8% from deep. Their scoring comes from all over the lineup: Godfrey, Carter Welling and Jestin Porter all average double digits, and freshman Zac Foster has flashed promise as a creator. Clemson’s strength lies in its depth, eight different players contribute at least 7.7 points per night, allowing them to maintain pressure throughout the game. They’re also knocking down free throws at a 74.9% clip and hauling in 42.3 rebounds per outing, giving them second-chance opportunities and stability when shots don’t drop.