Burnley vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to register their sixth straight Premier League win when they take on Brentford at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Gunners got level on points (52) with Manchester City two points within current leaders Liverpool after Mikel Arteta's men recorded a 6-0 victory over West Ham last weekend. However, it has to be noted that City have a game in hand among the top three.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's side continue fighting the relegation battle joint-bottom with Sheffield United after Burnley extended their winless run to seven games (D2 L5) following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Liverpool.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Universo, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

On-loan from Montpellier HSC, Maxime Esteve made his Burnley debut against Liverpool but was forced off in the last quarter. However, there are chances of the France U21 international being available for selection on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor remains a doubt over a shoulder issue, but none of Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Lyle Foster and Jordan Beyer would make the squad due to their respective injuries.

Hannes Delcroix can continue at left-back after recovering from his own setback.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Amdouni, Datro Fofana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux Defenders: Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Odobert

Arsenal team news

Arteta's injury list is much longer. Oleksandr Zinchenko is a major doubt once again after missing the West Ham win following the calf injury he sustained in the game against Liverpool earlier this month.

Takehiro Tomiyasu brought back a niggle from Asian Cup duty with Japan, with Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe also needing to pass late fitness tests.

Arteta also revealed that Jorginho missed the last game due to a knock, while Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are sure to miss out through injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Burnley and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Arsenal 3-1 Burnley Premier League January 23, 2022 Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Premier League September 18, 2021 Burnley 0-1 Arsenal Premier League March 6, 2021 Burnley 1-1 Arsenal Premier League December 13, 2020 Arsenal 0-1 Burnley Premier League

