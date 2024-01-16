Burkina Faso vs Mauritania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign when they clash at the Stade de Bouake in a Group D contest on Tuesday.
The Stallions have reached the last four a couple of times since their runners-up finish in 2013, while the Lions of Chinguetti are making their third successive appearance in the prestigious tournament.
Burkina Faso vs Mauritania kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EDT
|Venue:
|Stade de Bouake
The Africa Cup of Nations match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania will be played at Stade de Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
It will kick off at 9 am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Burkina Faso vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN Sports in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Burkina Faso team news
As many as 11 players are playing their first-ever AFCON tournament from the 27 named by coach Hubert Velud.
Among the experienced ones, Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore is battling a fitness concern.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara and Sheriff Tiraspol's Cedric Badolo are some of the names to look out for in the squad.
Burkina Faso possible XI: Konate; E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo, Guiebre; Toure, Ki, Guira, Sangare; Ouattara, Badolo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula
|Defenders:
|Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago
|Midfielders:
|Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou
|Forwards:
|Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande
Mauritania team news
As for the 27-member squad named by Mauritania coach Amir Abdou, Aboubakary Koita has opted to represent Mauritania over the opportunity to play for Belgium or Senegal.
Aly Abeid would captain the nation among the better known, besides the likes of Ibrahima Keita, Guessouma Fofana and Hemeya Tanjy, while Bakary N'Diaye has been recalled to the team following his recent international retirement.
Mauritana possible XI: Niasse; Keita, N. El Abd, N'Diaye, Abeid; Gassama, Bouna, Thiam; Mahmoud, Tanjy, Koita.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|N. Diaw, Niasse
|Defenders:
|K. Diaw, Abeid, L. Ba, N. El Abd, Yali, Keita, Houbeib, N'Diaye
|Midfielders:
|Gassama, Fofana, E. Ba, Bodda, Camara, Mahmoud, S. El Abd, Ngom
|Forwards:
|Tanjy, Thiam, Anne, Doukara, Koita, Bouna, P. Ba, Kamara
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Burkina Faso and Mauritania across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 17, 2023
|Mauritania 1-2 Burkina Faso
|International friendly
|December 30, 2021
|Mauritania 0-0 Burkina Faso
|International friendly
|March 22, 2019
|Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
|September 8, 2018
|Mauritania 2-0 Burkina Faso
|Africa Cup of Nations Qualification