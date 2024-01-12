Buffalo Bills Playoff Schedule: Bills face Steelers in NFL Wild Card round

Everything you need to know about the AFC East winner’s chances in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs

It's been a 2023 NFL campaign to remember for the Buffalo Bills, and now, they lie on the cusp of making history, with Sean McDermott's team just three playoff games away from a trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

But despite seizing the AFC East crown with an 11-6 regular season record and home advantage to boot, the Highmark Stadium outfit faces a stern test in the shape of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round - and there's no second chances now for anyone. Allow GOAL to run down the Bills' NFL Playoffs schedule.

Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Watch Tickets Sunday, January 14 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS / Paramount+ From $97

What are Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Bills have a 25.0% chance of making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them third overall in terms of probability, behind respective NFC and AFC top seeds San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, January 13

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Cleveland Browns (5) at Houston Texans (4)

(5) at (4) AFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Miami Dolphins (6) at Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Sunday, January 14

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (EST) / Pittsburgh Steelers (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Green Bay Packers (7) at Dallas Cowboys (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Los Angeles Rams (6) at Detroit Lions (3)

Monday, January 15