How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The high-voltage NBA action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat is set to take place on January 23, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Milwaukee comes into the game against Miami on a winning streak of four games.

The Bucks are 3-5 in games settled by 3 points or less and have a 20-15 record over teams in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have a record of 11 wins and 11 losses against teams in the Eastern Conference and 10 wins and 11 losses against teams that have strong records.

Milwaukee makes an average of 14.2 three-pointers each game this season, which is a bit more compared to the 13.6 three-pointers that Miami gives up. On the other hand, the Heat make an average of 14.3 three-pointers per game, which is only 0.5 more than what the Bucks usually allow.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on January 23, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging an outstanding 31.5 points, and 12 rebounds, with six assists a game.

Damian Lillard has scored 24.6 points, provided 5.9 assists, and pulled down 1.6 steals a game over the past ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, MarJon Beauchamp Illness Day-to-Day SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro is averaging 24 points, with 5.7 boards, and 5 assists every game.

Nikola Jovic has stepped up, scoring 14.0 points on average in the last ten games.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Keshad Johnson Shoulder injury Day-to-Day SG, Josh Richardson Heel injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

In the last five games between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, the teams have been very close, with Milwaukee winning three times and Miami winning twice. In their latest game on the 27th of November 2024, the Bucks won a close match, beating their opponents 106-103.

Miami's strong 123-97 win on the 14th of February 2024, reveals how they can take advantage of Milwaukee's flaws.

The Bucks have mostly been ahead in scoring, achieving big scores in their wins, like a 131-124 success on November 29th, 2023, along with a 122-114 success on October 31st, 2023.

Miami showed they could compete by winning a close game 128-126 in overtime on the 27th of April 2023. These figures suggest that the game will be close, with both teams using their skills in scoring and shooting three-pointers.

Milwaukee has been winning a lot lately, which might help them a bit, but we cannot overlook how strong Miami is and how well they perform during important games.

Date Results Nov 27, 2024 Bucks 106-103 Heat Feb 14, 2024 Heat 123-97 Bucks Nov 29, 2023 Bucks 131-124 Heat Oct 31, 2023 Bucks 122-114 Heat Apr 27, 2023 Heat 128-126 Bucks

