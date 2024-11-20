How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Chicago Bulls to start a high-voltage NBA action on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Bulls score 116 points per game, while the Bucks score 110.5, showing that they are the better-scoring team.

Additionally, Chicago is much better at controlling the ball than Milwaukee, as they grab 45.9 rebounds each game compared to 43.6 for Milwaukee.

The Bulls also move the ball better than the Bucks, giving out 28.4 assists for each game compared to 22.7 for the Bucks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls will battle with each other in an electrifying NBA game on November 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date November 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks with 32.3 points and 60.6% field goal accuracy.

Damian Lillard's 6.6 assists and 2.7 turnovers show ball-handling problems.

Brook Lopez blocks 2.43 shots per game to stop opponents from scoring.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Out PG, Ryan Rollins Shoulder injury Out

Chicago Bulls team news

Zach LaVine contributes to the Chicago Bulls with 21.3 points for each game, shooting 50.9% from the perimeter and 77.3 percent from the line.

Nikola Vucevic averages 9.7 rebounds each game, with 7.5 coming from defense and 2.2 coming from offense.

Josh Giddey averages 27.4 minutes and has 6.4 assists and 2.4 turnovers.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Lonzo Ball Wrist injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Bucks and the Bulls have shared their last five meetings. The Bulls have won two of those five, including their current game on October 26, 2024, which they won 133–122. Chicago's offense has performed successfully against Milwaukee in recent games, scoring more than 120 scores in four of those games. This shows that they can beat the Bucks' defense. Milwaukee, on the other hand, has won more even games. Their 113–97 win over the Bulls in March 2024 is a great example of how their defense stopped the Bulls' momentum. This game is going to be very close because the Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Damian Lillard and the Bulls are led by Zach LaVine along with Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls may have a slight edge because they are competing at home and their offense has been clicking lately, but Milwaukee's defense may determine the difference if they can stop Chicago's scoring threats.

Date Results Oct 26, 2024 Bulls 133-122 Bucks Oct 15, 2024 Bucks 111-107 Bulls Mar 02, 2024 Bucks 113-97 Bulls Dec 12, 2023 Bucks 133-129 Bulls Dec 01, 2023 Bulls 120-113 Bucks

