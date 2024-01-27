Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Superliga Colombiana champions Millonarios will look to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they take on Atletico Bucaramanga in Sunday's Primera A tie at Estadio Alfonso Lopez.
The Ambassadors picked up a 5-0 victory over Independiente Medellin in their league opener before overcoming a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to clinch the Colombian Super Cup after defeating Atletico Junior 2-0 in the second leg.
On the other hand, Bucaramanga opened their league campaign with a 2-0 loss against Junior last weekend.
Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:20 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Alfonso Lopez
The Colombian Primera A match between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
It will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).
How to watch Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz and ViX.
Team news & squads
Atletico Bucaramanga team news
The Leopards boss Rafael Dudamel is likely to name the same XI that played against Junior, with Jhon Cordoba leading the three-man frontline alongside Fredy Hinestroza and Daniel Mosquera.
Atletico Bucaramanga possible XI: Quintana; Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, J. Mosquera; Zarate, Castro, Hinestroza; Cordoba, D. Mosquera, Valencia.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Quintana, Vasquez
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Romana, Mena, Henao, Herrera, Delgado, J. Mosquera, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Duarte
|Midfielders:
|Flores, Zarate, Becerra, Castro, Colorado, Rodriguez, Sambueza, Hinestroza
|Forwards:
|Marquez, Martinez, D. Mosquera, Zagert, Arango, Valencia, Micolta, Maza, Cordoba
Millonarios team news
Despite playing in the mid-week, most of the lineup from the Junior win is likely to remain unchanged.
Millonarios boss Alberto Gamero will only miss Jader Valencia through a ligament injury.
Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, who were both on target against Junior, should continue to lead the attack.
Hat-trick hero against Independiente Medellin, Edgar Guerra will also be involved in the attack.
Millonarios possible XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Montero, Novoa, Romero
|Defenders:
|Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales
|Midfielders:
|Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 15, 2023
|Millonarios 3-0 Atletico Bucaramanga
|Primera A
|August 17, 2023
|Atletico Bucaramanga 0-0 Millonarios
|Copa Colombia
|August 10, 2023
|Millonarios 3-1 Atletico Bucaramanga
|Copa Colombia
|April 1, 2023
|Atletico Bucaramanga 0-2 Millonarios
|Primera A
|July 12, 2022
|Millonarios 0-0 Atletico Bucaramanga
|Primera A