Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Colombian Primera A match between Bucaramanga and Millonarios, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Superliga Colombiana champions Millonarios will look to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they take on Atletico Bucaramanga in Sunday's Primera A tie at Estadio Alfonso Lopez.

The Ambassadors picked up a 5-0 victory over Independiente Medellin in their league opener before overcoming a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to clinch the Colombian Super Cup after defeating Atletico Junior 2-0 in the second leg.

On the other hand, Bucaramanga opened their league campaign with a 2-0 loss against Junior last weekend.

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lopez

The Colombian Primera A match between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the Spanish-language live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico Bucaramanga team news

The Leopards boss Rafael Dudamel is likely to name the same XI that played against Junior, with Jhon Cordoba leading the three-man frontline alongside Fredy Hinestroza and Daniel Mosquera.

Atletico Bucaramanga possible XI: Quintana; Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, J. Mosquera; Zarate, Castro, Hinestroza; Cordoba, D. Mosquera, Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Quintana, Vasquez Defenders: Cuesta, Romana, Mena, Henao, Herrera, Delgado, J. Mosquera, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Duarte Midfielders: Flores, Zarate, Becerra, Castro, Colorado, Rodriguez, Sambueza, Hinestroza Forwards: Marquez, Martinez, D. Mosquera, Zagert, Arango, Valencia, Micolta, Maza, Cordoba

Millonarios team news

Despite playing in the mid-week, most of the lineup from the Junior win is likely to remain unchanged.

Millonarios boss Alberto Gamero will only miss Jader Valencia through a ligament injury.

Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, who were both on target against Junior, should continue to lead the attack.

Hat-trick hero against Independiente Medellin, Edgar Guerra will also be involved in the attack.

Millonarios possible XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 15, 2023 Millonarios 3-0 Atletico Bucaramanga Primera A August 17, 2023 Atletico Bucaramanga 0-0 Millonarios Copa Colombia August 10, 2023 Millonarios 3-1 Atletico Bucaramanga Copa Colombia April 1, 2023 Atletico Bucaramanga 0-2 Millonarios Primera A July 12, 2022 Millonarios 0-0 Atletico Bucaramanga Primera A

