Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Primera A
Leonardo Castro Millonarios Copa Sul-Americana 2023Getty Images
How to watch the Colombian Primera A match between Bucaramanga and Millonarios, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Superliga Colombiana champions Millonarios will look to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they take on Atletico Bucaramanga in Sunday's Primera A tie at Estadio Alfonso Lopez.

The Ambassadors picked up a 5-0 victory over Independiente Medellin in their league opener before overcoming a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to clinch the Colombian Super Cup after defeating Atletico Junior 2-0 in the second leg.

On the other hand, Bucaramanga opened their league campaign with a 2-0 loss against Junior last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 28, 2024
Kick-off time:8:20 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Alfonso Lopez

The Colombian Primera A match between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Bucaramanga vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the Spanish-language live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atletico Bucaramanga team news

The Leopards boss Rafael Dudamel is likely to name the same XI that played against Junior, with Jhon Cordoba leading the three-man frontline alongside Fredy Hinestroza and Daniel Mosquera.

Atletico Bucaramanga possible XI: Quintana; Gutierrez, Mena, Henao, J. Mosquera; Zarate, Castro, Hinestroza; Cordoba, D. Mosquera, Valencia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Quintana, Vasquez
Defenders:Cuesta, Romana, Mena, Henao, Herrera, Delgado, J. Mosquera, Gutierrez, Jimenez, Duarte
Midfielders:Flores, Zarate, Becerra, Castro, Colorado, Rodriguez, Sambueza, Hinestroza
Forwards:Marquez, Martinez, D. Mosquera, Zagert, Arango, Valencia, Micolta, Maza, Cordoba

Millonarios team news

Despite playing in the mid-week, most of the lineup from the Junior win is likely to remain unchanged.

Millonarios boss Alberto Gamero will only miss Jader Valencia through a ligament injury.

Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro, who were both on target against Junior, should continue to lead the attack.

Hat-trick hero against Independiente Medellin, Edgar Guerra will also be involved in the attack.

Millonarios possible XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Montero, Novoa, Romero
Defenders:Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales
Midfielders:Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva
Forwards:Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Bucaramanga and Millonarios across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 15, 2023Millonarios 3-0 Atletico BucaramangaPrimera A
August 17, 2023Atletico Bucaramanga 0-0 MillonariosCopa Colombia
August 10, 2023Millonarios 3-1 Atletico BucaramangaCopa Colombia
April 1, 2023Atletico Bucaramanga 0-2 MillonariosPrimera A
July 12, 2022Millonarios 0-0 Atletico BucaramangaPrimera A

